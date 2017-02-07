Redux: News and Notes From Oakland

By Jason Weigandt and Chase Stallo

“It wasn't in the cards for me tonight,” said Honda HRC’s Cole Seely, who battled with Jason Anderson (for what seems like the 900th time) for fourth but ended up fifth. “The soil is super tricky here: sometimes I've ridden here and it's gone well and sometimes not. The line changed throughout the day and between the heat rounds and the main event I thought I had my lines picked out. But it changed and that changed my night. Mentally I feel like I'm stronger than I've ever been. The bottom line is that I want to win and we’ll see what happens in Dallas.

“Cole improved throughout the day, but line choices in the two big rhythm sections were where he was inconsistent and probably cost him his podium spot,” added Seely’s mechanic, Rich Simmons. “Overall, there were some positives. He’s shown that he has the speed to run up front and if he is more consistent in decision-making and confident in himself he’ll get there. Heading into the main event we were all confident and he was confident. He got a great start but he didn’t pull the trigger on those rhythm lanes that gave him the speed he needed.”

Davi Millsaps is quietly putting together a solid season on his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM, notching a come-from-behind effort to grab sixth, putting him fifth in the points. Millsaps’ night started rough with a hard crash in his heat race, but he got a good start in the main and battled with fellow KTM riders Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett for a while. Musquin crashed and Millsaps got the better of Baggett to net the sixth, with Baggett right behind him.

As for Musquin, he’s followed three-straight podiums to start the year with two ninths. He was really fast in Oakland, though, falling as far back as 18th on lap six after a crash. He was fast down the stretch, though. Remove Musquin’s bad lap with the crash, and he had the third-fastest average lap time of the 450SX main.