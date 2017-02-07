OTOR Issue 148

One hundred and forty-eighth issue of this bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 148

Getting A Head: Second part of our look at crash helmets and how the FIM are taking a stricter view for future Grand Prix competition. 6D and Leatt are leading the innovators.

Stronger than Oak-land: AMA SX: Round five and the last run for Supercross on Californian soil saw Eli Tomac make a splash inside the Oakland Coliseum. Blog and views from Steve Matthes across the bay.

The finer edge of biker cool: Indian, Triumph, Norton, and so on: Impossibly cool bike brands with a swell of clothing and apparel hoisting the icons. We chat to Fuelled Apparel about making it happen.

Blade Beginnings: Insert your own adjective or witticism for Honda’s flagship sports model. Roland went for a blast on the CBR1000RR and found rejuvenation in red.