Haaker Wins King of the Motos, Cody Webb Not Happy

The three-stage format started Saturday night. This was a six mile loop with a land rush start. The darkness combined with the dust made navigating to hit virtual checkpoints difficult. Racing continued with Sunday's race starting at 9 a.m. This loop was a little over 22 miles and consisted of one of the hardest hill climbs of the race. The third and final race took place Sunday afternoon and consisted of a 12 mile loop.

Webb led most of the way but was penalized for missing a checkpoint. He wasn't happy.