Gramma and Ginga #NoBikesforBeef

The Bikes for Beef tax proposal is confusing. We recently met with @grammaginga to get their take on the proposal, they think it's BS too!

Here is more information from the American Motorcyclist Association:

Tell federal trade agency you oppose Bikes for Beef tax on certain motorcycles.



Email the USTR today!

Take Action

Urge the United States Trade Representative to withdraw the proposal to include 100 percent tariffs on motorcycles imported from the European Union with an engine size between 51cc and 500cc in the E.U. - U.S. beef hormone trade dispute.

Use the American Motorcyclist Association's convenient tools to urge the Trade Representative to withdraw the USTR's ill-conceived proposal. Motorcyclists should not be penalized with exorbitant tariffs because of a beef trade dispute.

The AMA opposes the proposed tariff, because trade disputes residing within the boundaries of the agricultural industry should not be solved with trade sanctions levied against non-agricultural products.

Specifically, a 100 percent, or higher, tariff on these motorcycles is proposed. This will cause serious and potentially irreversible harm to American small- and medium-sized business owners selling the vehicles. Additionally, consumers will be denied access to certain models of competition and recreational motorcycles that contribute to the lifestyle and wellbeing of millions of American families.

Affected manufacturers include: 1) Aprilla; 2) Beta; 3) BMW; 4) Ducati; 5) Fantic; 6) Gas Gas; 7) Husqvarna; 9) KTM; 10) Montesa; 11) Piaggio; 12) Scorpa; 13) Sherco; 14) TM; and 15) Vespa.

Should the availability of product be hindered through unjustified trade sanctions on European-produced motorcycles, dealerships may close, leaving countless Americans without jobs. The negative effects of the proposed trade sanctions will not only harm the motorcycle sales industry, but will spread through the aftermarket equipment sector, recreation equipment sales, the sports entertainment industry and further down the line.

Make our voice stronger by sharing the AMA alert. Share with your friends on Facebook.

Now more than ever, it is crucial that you and your riding friends become members of the AMA to help protect our riding freedoms. More members mean more clout against the opponents of motorcycling. That support will help fight for your rights - on the road, trail and racetrack and in the halls of government. If you are a motorcycle rider, join the AMA at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join.

Take Action