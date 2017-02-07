Breakdown: Oakland

Eli Tomac is shown here doing Eli Tomac things. When he is feeling it, no one is as aggressive as Eli. He finds traction where it doesn’t seem to exist, then exploits it. This was in the turn onto the start, just after the finish. He was landing off the finish line jump and then leaning into the traction with everything his KXF450 would give. He is using his inside leg as a rudder to keep his tire planted. That’s not ideal technique but I will let you tell him and his two-race win streak that bit of info. I’m not sure how many of you have tried to lean a 450 this far while also turning the throttle to the stops, but let me tell you, things happen quickly. If he were to lose traction with either tire, he’ll tip over to the low side. If that rear tire slides then catches, he will high side violently and probably land in his mechanic’s lap. Fortunately for Eli, he is a world class talent and can pull this off for 20 minutes. But that inside leg also tells me that he is aware of what can happen if things go wrong.