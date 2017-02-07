Bench Racing Ammo: Anderson, Wilson, Malcolm

Dean Wilson | Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing | 10th in 450SX

I qualified sixth, which was cool, my best yet. Heat race I fell first lap so it was pretty much a scratch. Semi, I was in third and didn’t hit the rhythm correctly and it kind of pitched me forward. I crashed and I went to pick my bike up and it was standing straight up and down against a Tuff Block! I was like, “What?!” So then I go and jump on the thing, but it didn’t start right away so I was kind of bummed on that. So I had to go to the LCQ and made it through the LCQ. In the main I was battling for like seventh for probably a good 12 minutes or so and got a little tired at the end. I’ve only had two days on the bike so I’d say it was a good day.

Was it easy to pick up on the bike after being on the KTM?

Well, it’s a little bit similar to the KTM, but I feel like it’s a little bit different. It’s just getting familiar with the bike again, and the more time the better. I’ll be better next weekend. The track was absolutely gnarly tonight too, I completely forgot to add that. It was brutal out there. Surviving healthy tonight in the top 10, we’ll take it.

How does this track rank with some of the other gnarly supercross races you’ve been in?

I don’t know because I’ve missed so many races. I’ve done four supercross races in the past two years, so for me it’s just about being at the races. If I have to back it down a little when things are getting hairy, I will at the moment because I just want to be at every race.

Take us through the incident when Malcolm Stewart got into the back of you in the main.

I don’t know. I passed him and coming through the whoops, he like, came in super hot and I don’t know what happened. He just nailed me from the back. I don’t know what was going on. I don’t know if he was trying to T-bone me or what. He went down.

How much better are you expecting to get once you’re used to the bike?

I’d say give me a couple weeks. Next week will be better. The bike is good, and being familiar with it is important. – Aaron Hansel