Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Oakland - 450SX
O.co Coliseum - Oakland, CAFull Results
Oakland - 250SX West
O.co Coliseum - Oakland, CA
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|2
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|4
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|5
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|SuzukiRm-z250
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
|7
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|8
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|HusqvarnaFC250
|9
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|YamahaYZ250
|10
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|YamahaYZ250F
|11
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|KTM250 SX-F
|14
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|HondaCRF 250
|15
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|16
|Jon Ames
|Riverside, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|17
|Justin Hoeft
|Castaic, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Chris Howell
|Spokane, WA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|19
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|HusqvarnaFC250
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|KawasakiKX 250F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|111
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|94
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|86
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|85
|5
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|70
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|65
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|64
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|62
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|48
|11
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|47
|12
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|46
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|42
|14
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|40
|15
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|39
|16
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|30
|17
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|27
|18
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|21
|19
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|14
|20
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|13
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|113
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|112
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|92
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|73
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|68
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|56
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|49
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|40
|11
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|39
|12
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|38
|13
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|37
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|33
|15
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|28
|16
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|25
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|25
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|18
|19
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|18
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|16
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 5 – Louisville, Kentucky
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|1st
|1st
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|3rd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|2nd
|3rd
|Honda
|4th
|Chris Blose
|4th
|4th
|Yamaha
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|5th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|6th
|6th
|KTM
|7th
|Ben Lamay
|8th
|8th
|Honda
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|7th
|9th
|KTM
|9th
|Travis Sewell
|11th
|7th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Steven Mages
|9th
|10th
|Kawasaki
AX Lites East Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|KTM
|3rd
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|4th
|Wilson Fleming
|Yamaha
|5th
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|6th
|Max Markolf
|KTM
|7th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|9th
|Brandon Marley
|KTM
|10th
|Lane Shaw
|Honda
250AX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|191
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|174
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|166
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|119
|5th
|Chris Blose
|133
|6th
|Ben Lamay
|130
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|118
|8th
|Steven Mages
|89
|9th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|87
|10th
|Heath Harrison
|69
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|90
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|72
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|71
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|5th
|Brandon Gourley
|40
|6th
|Scott Zont
|40
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|27
|9th
|Dylan Greer
|26
|10th
|Cody Williams
|24
Italian Motocross Championship
Round 2 – Malagrotta, Italy
MX1 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7th
|Alessandro Lupino
|8th
|Tanel Leok
|9th
|Jose Butron
|10th
|David Philippaerts
MX2 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Julien Lieber
|2nd
|Michele Cervellin
|3rd
|Jorge Prado
|4th
|Brian Bogers
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|6th
|Benoit Paturel
|7th
|Alvin Ostlund
|8th
|Simone Furlotti
|9th
|Karlis Sabulis
|10th
|Olano Larragana
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|240
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|200
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|160
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|130
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|120
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|200
|2nd
|Michele Cervellin
|160
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|155
|4th
|Alvin Ostlund
|130
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|120
Hakstone International
Shropshire, England
MX1 Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Max Nagl
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|Max Anstie
|1st
|5th
|3rd
|Arminas Jasikonis
|3rd
|4th
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|Kevin Strjibos
|4th
|6th
|6th
|Clement Desalle
|10th
|3rd
|7th
|Nathan Watson
|7th
|7th
|8th
|Mike Kras
|9th
|9th
|9th
|Dan Thornhill
|12th
|10th
|10th
|Rob Holyoake
|13th
|12th
MX2 Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|1st
|1st
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer-Olsen
|3rd
|wnd
|3rd
|Thomas Covington
|2nd
|6th
|4th
|Hunter Lawrence
|6th
|3rd
|5th
|Jeremy Seewer
|5th
|4th
|6th
|Ben Watson
|4th
|10th
|7th
|Bas Vaessen
|8th
|7th
|8th
|Conrad Mewse
|11th
|5th
|9th
|Jake Millward
|7th
|11th
|10th
|Adam Sterry
|13th
|8th
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nicholas Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike