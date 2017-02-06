Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Oakland - 450SX

- Oakland, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
9Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
11Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
13Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
14Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
15Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
16Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
17Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
18Alex Ray Jackson, TN HusqvarnaFC450
19Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
20Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA HondaCRF 450
21Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO SuzukiRM-Z450
22Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
Oakland - 250SX West

- Oakland, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
2Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
4Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
5Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY SuzukiRm-z250
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
8Justin Starling Deland, FL HusqvarnaFC250
9Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA YamahaYZ250
10Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL YamahaYZ250F
11Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
12Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
13Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM250 SX-F
14Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK HondaCRF 250
15Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KawasakiKX 250F
16Jon Ames Riverside, CA YamahaYZ250F
17Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA YamahaYZ250F
18Chris Howell Spokane, WA HusqvarnaFC250
19AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
20Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ250F
21Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO HusqvarnaFC250
22Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN111
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO94
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France86
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA85
5Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA70
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM65
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC64
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia62
9Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom48
11Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA47
12Josh Grant Riverside, CA46
13Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA42
14Broc Tickle Holly, MI40
15Weston Peick Wildomar, CA39
16Jake Weimer Rupert, ID30
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO27
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK21
19Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL14
20Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA13
250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR113
2Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC112
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH97
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador92
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA73
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO68
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia56
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
9Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL49
10Jeremy Martin Millville, MN40
11Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ39
12Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO38
13Justin Starling Deland, FL37
14Tyler Bowers Danville, KY33
15Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA28
16Killian Auberson Switzerland25
17Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK25
18Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX18
19Scott Champion Temecula, CA18
20Ryan Surratt Corona, CA16
Amsoil Arenacross

Round 5 – Louisville, Kentucky

250AX

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Gavin Faith 1st 1st Kawasaki
2nd Matt Goerke 3rd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Jace Owen 2nd 3rd Honda
4th Chris Blose 4th 4th Yamaha
5th Gared Steinke 5th 5th Kawasaki
6th Daniel Herrlein 6th 6th KTM
7th Ben Lamay 8th 8th Honda
8th Cody VanBuskirk 7th 9th KTM
9th Travis Sewell 11th 7th Kawasaki
10th Steven Mages 9th 10th Kawasaki

AX Lites East Region

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Justin Cooper Yamaha
2nd Isaac Teasdale KTM
3rd Hunter Sayles KTM
4th Wilson Fleming Yamaha
5th Jared Lesher KTM
6th Max Markolf KTM
7th Scott Zont Kawasaki
8th Jeramy Taylor KTM
9th Brandon Marley KTM
10th Lane Shaw Honda
Faith was able to close the points gap to Jace Owen to 17 points.
Faith was able to close the points gap to Jace Owen to 17 points.

250AX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 191
2nd Gavin Faith 174
3rd Matt Goerke 166
4th Gared Steinke 119
5th Chris Blose 133
6th Ben Lamay 130
7th Daniel Herrlein 118
8th Steven Mages 89
9th Cody VanBuskirk 87
10th Heath Harrison 69

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 90
2nd Jacob Williamson 72
3rd Isaac Teasdale 71
4th Heath Harrison 58
5th Brandon Gourley 40
6th Scott Zont 40
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 27
9th Dylan Greer 26
10th Cody Williams 24

Italian Motocross Championship

Round 2 – Malagrotta, Italy

MX1 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Antonio Cairoli
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek
3rd Tim Gajser
4th Romain Febvre
5th Evgeny Bobryshev
6th Glenn Coldenhoff
7th Alessandro Lupino
8th Tanel Leok
9th Jose Butron
10th David Philippaerts

MX2 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Julien Lieber
2nd Michele Cervellin
3rd Jorge Prado
4th Brian Bogers
5th Petar Petrov
6th Benoit Paturel
7th Alvin Ostlund
8th Simone Furlotti
9th Karlis Sabulis
10th Olano Larragana

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 240
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 200
3rd Tim Gajser 160
4th Romain Febvre 130
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 120

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jorge Prado 200
2nd Michele Cervellin​ 160
3rd Benoit Paturel 155
4th Alvin Ostlund 130
5th Julien Lieber 120

Hakstone International

Shropshire, England

MX1 Overall

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2
1st Max Nagl 2nd 1st
2nd Max Anstie 1st 5th
3rd Arminas Jasikonis 3rd 4th
4th Gautier Paulin 6th 2nd
5th Kevin Strjibos 4th 6th
6th Clement Desalle 10th 3rd
7th Nathan Watson 7th 7th
8th Mike Kras 9th 9th
9th Dan Thornhill 12th 10th
10th Rob Holyoake 13th 12th

MX2 Overall

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2
1st Pauls Jonass 1st 1st
2nd Thomas Kjer-Olsen​ 3rd wnd
3rd Thomas Covington 2nd 6th
4th Hunter Lawrence 6th 3rd
5th Jeremy Seewer 5th 4th
6th Ben Watson 4th 10th
7th Bas Vaessen 8th 7th
8th Conrad Mewse 11th 5th
9th Jake Millward 7th 11th
10th Adam Sterry 13th 8th

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nicholas Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike