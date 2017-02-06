Motorcyling Australia Bans Helmet Cameras In Australia

Motorcyling Australia announced a stunning rule that will eliminate the use of helmet cameras, unless the camera is integrated into the helmet, by design of the manufacturer.

The rule change will not only affect supercross and motocross in Australia, but road race, historic road race, classic mx and classic dirt track, enduro, ATV, speedway, dirt track, trail, supermoto, and minikhana.

In the announcement, MA said, “Cameras may be fitted to the motorcycle provided they are securely mounted.“

MA also announced that “In line with Bulletin #1604 published March 3, 2016, MA take this opportunity to remind all competitors that the use of Helmet Vinyl Wraps, Skins and any adhesive coverings on helmets across all disciplines is also currently under review.”

You can read the full announcement here.

This is the second major announcement by MA in recent months. In December, citing environmental issues, MA banned of the use of tear-offs beginning in 2017. The new rule will force riders to use roll-off systems in all disciplines of off-road and motocross racing.