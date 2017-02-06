Insight: Hill, Davalos, McElrath

Martin, you got off to a good start and led it for a while until Justin [Hill] got around you. Then with about four minutes to go Justin went down. I know you saw him and probably got a big burst of energy there to try to go for the win. What was going through your mind there when you saw him on the ground.

Martin Davalos: Definitely. The start was a big key for me tonight. I tried my hardest; Justin was just better than me tonight, hands down. The track was pretty brutal for us. In practice it didn’t seem like it was as soft as it was during the night, and going through the lappers, there were a lot of crashes out there. The whoops were slick. He obviously made a mistake, but I didn’t know it was him at first. It kind of caught me off guard. I wanted to push, but it was just so hard to push and be safe out there. Hands down he was better than me, and Shane rode great too. I’m happy I’m on the podium; it’s been a rough couple weeks for me. I’m ready to go to Dallas and race to the end.

Justin, three wins in a row. When we started this day Ralph Sheheen was on Race Day Live and was reporting to us that you weren’t feeling too good, a little sick. Then late in the main on a tough track you made a mistake and went down. How did you pull your socks back up and finish that main event and make it three in a row?

Justin Hill: I don’t know how I did [it]. It took a lot of heart. Like you’re saying, I didn’t ride at all. I tried to do a couple sessions on Tuesday and we just had to call it. I was sick as a dog. I was really worried about this weekend. I didn’t know how much strength I’d have, how much energy. But when the chips are down you gotta do it and I just went for it, tried the best I could. Like Martin said, that track was so brutal all you could do was just get around it without making any mistakes. When I was trying to push it was almost like I was wrecking myself and after I crashed, even more so. Like they were saying, it was just trying to get out of here alive, and with another win on the plate, that’s amazing.