Antonio Cairoli Wins Again in Italy | Highlights

For the second consecutive week, Antonio Cairoli has won a round of the Italian Championship. The eight-time world champion defeated Jeremy Van Horebeek and Tim Gajser at the second round of the championship over the weekend.
In MX2, Julien Lieber made his return from injury to capture the win over Michele Cervellin and Jorge Prado.
Italian Motocross Championship
Round 2 – Malagrotta, Italy
MX1 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7th
|Alessandro Lupino
|8th
|Tanel Leok
|9th
|Jose Butron
|10th
|David Philippaerts
MX2 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Julien Lieber
|2nd
|Michele Cervellin
|3rd
|Jorge Prado
|4th
|Brian Bogers
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|6th
|Benoit Paturel
|7th
|Alvin Ostlund
|8th
|Simone Furlotti
|9th
|Karlis Sabulis
|10th
|Olano Larragana
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|240
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|200
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|160
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|130
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|120
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|200
|2nd
|Michele Cervellin
|160
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|155
|4th
|Alvin Ostlund
|130
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|120