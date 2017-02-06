Antonio Cairoli Wins Again in Italy | Highlights

For the second consecutive week, Antonio Cairoli has won a round of the Italian Championship. The eight-time world champion defeated Jeremy Van Horebeek and Tim Gajser at the second round of the championship over the weekend.

In MX2, Julien Lieber made his return from injury to capture the win over Michele Cervellin and Jorge Prado.

Italian Motocross Championship

Round 2 – Malagrotta, Italy

MX1 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Antonio Cairoli
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek
3rd Tim Gajser
4th Romain Febvre
5th Evgeny Bobryshev
6th Glenn Coldenhoff
7th Alessandro Lupino
8th Tanel Leok
9th Jose Butron
10th David Philippaerts

MX2 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Julien Lieber
2nd Michele Cervellin
3rd Jorge Prado
4th Brian Bogers
5th Petar Petrov
6th Benoit Paturel
7th Alvin Ostlund
8th Simone Furlotti
9th Karlis Sabulis
10th Olano Larragana

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 240
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 200
3rd Tim Gajser 160
4th Romain Febvre 130
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 120

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jorge Prado 200
2nd Michele Cervellin​ 160
3rd Benoit Paturel 155
4th Alvin Ostlund 130
5th Julien Lieber 120