Antonio Cairoli Wins Again in Italy | Highlights

For the second consecutive week, Antonio Cairoli has won a round of the Italian Championship. The eight-time world champion defeated Jeremy Van Horebeek and Tim Gajser at the second round of the championship over the weekend.

In MX2, Julien Lieber made his return from injury to capture the win over Michele Cervellin and Jorge Prado.

Italian Motocross Championship

Round 2 – Malagrotta, Italy

MX1 Overall

Finish Rider 1st Antonio Cairoli 2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 3rd Tim Gajser 4th Romain Febvre 5th Evgeny Bobryshev 6th Glenn Coldenhoff 7th Alessandro Lupino 8th Tanel Leok 9th Jose Butron 10th David Philippaerts

MX2 Overall

Finish Rider 1st Julien Lieber 2nd Michele Cervellin 3rd Jorge Prado 4th Brian Bogers 5th Petar Petrov 6th Benoit Paturel 7th Alvin Ostlund 8th Simone Furlotti 9th Karlis Sabulis 10th Olano Larragana

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points 1st Antonio Cairoli 240 2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 200 3rd Tim Gajser 160 4th Romain Febvre 130 5th Evgeny Bobryshev 120

MX2 Championship Standings