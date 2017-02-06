250 Words: Personal Bests

“The main was good for me,” said Decotis to our Aaron Hansel in the post-race press conference. “I started eighth or ninth around the first corner and there was that big pileup. I came around the triple and I was in fourth. I don’t know how that happened. I ended up getting by Shane [McElrath] in the whoops and actually rode good for the first eight minutes, but I missed a rhythm and made a couple mistakes and Shane ended up getting back by me. Toward the end I reeled him back in and was thinking podium. It’s something I’ve never gotten in my career and I’m getting better every week and it was my time to get it. I made a run on the last lap in the whoops but he kind of inched me out a little bit into the lappers. It was hard out there with the lappers, it was a tough track. The harder you pushed the worse it was. I felt like I was just trail riding out there. It was still tiring even though I felt like I wasn’t pushing that hard. Fourth isn’t where I want to be, I want to get on the podium. It’s something I want to experience. I want to get up there and stay up there. Tonight I was really close, but just missed it.”

The main event represented a second McElrath versus Decotis duel, as they battled to a stop in their heat race.

“I made a good pass [on McElrath] through the whoops, those were my favorite whoops of the year and I felt awesome in them,” Decotis said. “I made a change with my forks this week for the whoops, I was struggling in them. Last year I felt like I was really strong in them so I went back to where I was at last year and just crushed the whoops on the right. I felt fine, I thought I had plenty of room, but the track was so tacky there I think Shane got bucked a little and moved over on me, and I actually got a little buck and went into him. It was a racing incident. Shane didn’t move over on purpose and I didn’t try to cut down. It was just a racing incident. I got lucky the bails held me and I didn’t go into the starting gate, that could have been bad.”

“We’re both a little beat up from that,” confirmed McElrath. “That was just kind of a racing incident. I probably wasn’t the fastest through the whoops tonight and our lines came together. We actually kind of hit over the last few whoops I think.”