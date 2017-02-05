Where Are They Now: Dean Matson

Wow, that’s pretty crazy. So he was the guy behind Matson Racing from back in the day?

Yeah. George was an airline pilot. I moved in with him and we were all moto all the time. My mom didn’t have the time to dedicate to my racing, but George did. He worked for Can-Am Airlines, and long story short, he adopted me and I could fly for free on the airlines. I could fly wherever I wanted to go; I could fly first class. He also worked with and helped out Ricky Ryan, who was a little older than me and faster than me. I was kind of like Rick’s little punching bag; he would thrash on me. Sometimes he was pretty hard on me, but honestly, that’s how I learned stuff.

I have spoken with Ricky a few times, and he is still a pretty gnarly dude.

Oh yeah. We were certainly a little crazy back then. Both on and off the track—maybe crazier off the track. We were always pushing the envelope and doing crazy stuff. Stuff you could never, ever do today—it would land you in jail! I think the way it went, Rick learned from Larry Wosick and Darrell Shultz. It was silly stuff, be it trashing hotel rooms or whatever. I remember one time we were coming back from riding, and we were on the 101 freeway and we had our bikes in the back of the truck, and a buddy in another truck. We would purposely stop traffic on the 101 freeway, just to see what happened. Or another time, we stuck a tie down to the bumper of Rick’s truck and went and dragged a wheeled dumpster around, just dragging it around and bouncing off stuff. We were wild back then.

I remember another time, I was 11 years old and we were at Baylands Speedway. Rick was giving me grief about something and beating on me a little bit. I got tired of it and hopped on my RM80. With no helmet and no gear, I rode it wide open down the road, for maybe 6-7 miles. It was a main four-lane road with stoplights and traffic. Well, Rick was chasing after me on his bike, and he finally caught me and got me to stop. I was crying and he had me in a headlock on the side of the road, yelling at me for riding through traffic. Imagine if that happened today? We would be in jail. Looking back, I have to laugh. I learned so much about being strong and going fast. And I’m lucky we didn’t get in more trouble than we did.

Well, some of those guys were pretty crazy back then, so its not surprising that some of it rubbed off on you guys.

That’s for sure. When racing became an every weekend thing for me, I soon earned a Team Green ride. I won the Golden State series in the amateur class, and then turned pro when I was 15. I won a ton of races and was making some money doing the bigger races in California. Then when I was 16, it was time to go out and hit the national circuit. For me, I think I went out too soon. I had a hard time with the pressure to get better results. I started to get hurt. But then when David Bailey got hurt in early 1987, that really messed with me, as I was pretty close to him and his dad and had trained with them a bit.

Your 1985 supercross season was the first year for the 125 supercross series, and you did pretty well. What do you remember about those races?

My very first supercross was at the L.A. Coliseum and I finished fourth. I’m not sure, but I don’t think I had ridden a supercross track before that. The second race was at the Rose Bowl and I finished in second place, right behind Larry Brooks. I had some good rides, but also got hurt as well. In 1986, I got some more podiums. By 1987, I was feeling that I was really in a position to win the championship. I was racing and traveling with Ricky and we came into 1987 feeling really good. But then David got hurt and I started to waiver a little bit. I had a ton of injuries to my wrists and ankles, and was always coming back from being hurt. I finished third in 1987 and it was time to move up to the 250cc class for 1988.