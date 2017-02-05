Saturday Night Live: Oakland

Momentum. It's a term that gets thrown around a lot in this sport, and in the first four races we've seen it shift in multiple directions. But tonight the pendulum maintained the arc it had last week, and the guys who were rolling in Glendale were swinging hard again tonight. First off, Justin Hill, who was simply a level above his 250SX competition tonight. He was fastest in practice, and despite being so sick earlier in the week he wasn’t sure if he would have the strength or not to race, came out firing with both barrels in the 250SX main. How much faster was Hill than everyone else? He was able to build a lead so big that even after crashing he remounted and got going again without dropping a single position.

“I didn’t ride at all,” Hill said of the week before Oakland. “I tried to do a couple sessions before on Tuesday, but we had to call it, I was sick as a dog. I was really worried about this weekend, about how much strength I would have, how much energy I would have. But when the chips are down you gotta do it and I just went for it. I did the best I could. But that track was so brutal, all you could do was just try to get around it. When I was trying to push it was almost like I was wrecking myself. I’m just thankful to get out of here alive, and to do it with another win is amazing.”

Hill leaves Oakland with the red plate, leading Shane McElrath by one point as the series heads into the last 250SX West race before the regional break.