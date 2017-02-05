Mr. Huber,

In regards to that quote, I had to read it twice to make sure it wasn’t something I wrote. I agree with that statement 100 percent and I’ll even add this: Different body types, sizes, heights, skill levels and riding style will all have an influence on the type of bike you prefer. I used to hear from a lot of novice riders that Racer X should have used novice riders to get feedback from a rider at their skill level, which makes as much sense as asking a colorblind person to have a look at some paint swatches with you before you paint your house. So you want a person with limited skill, technique and experience to give you some sound feedback on the way a motorcycle performs, even though he isn’t your height or weight and his riding style is different? Way to think things through. If you have the opportunity to ride multiple brands prior to buying, do it. If not, buy from the dealer that will give you the best deal on the bike, parts, service and support. Shootouts are a waste of time.

Regarding Roczen’s crash, we saw this happen to Reed at Millville, Tomac in Colorado, and Roczen twice in the last 3 months, which brings me to this question: do you think there is a design flaw with the Honda chassis or suspension they have had for the last few years? It seems like if these bikes bottom out or deflect to the side it’s like hitting the eject button in an F-15. All riders have crashes but these seem to be more sudden, like they had no idea what just happened.



