Round 5 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 4, in Oakland, California. The action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Oakland Alameda County Coliseum beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST.

FS2 (FOX Sports 2) will carry live coverage of Round 5 beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST.