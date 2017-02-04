Race Day Feed: Oakland

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the last California race of the 2017 season of Monster Energy Supercross. In four rounds there’s been no shortage of craziness, and with plenty of rain coming down in the last few days, we could be in for our wildest day of racing yet. And, as usual, right here is where you can follow the action. We’ll be covering everything from practice, weather, rumors, and of course the racing, right here so check back often for updates on the action as it happens. Be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline, for even timelier info.

Qualifying – Session One

After walking the track we can say with certainty it’s going to get nasty tonight. The dirt is soft and wet, and despite an incredible job by track workers, there’s still more than a few mushy spot in turns and jump transitions. It also started drizzling as soon as track walk ended, which isn’t going to make the track any better.

There are two main obstacles that could get tricky. First, a pair of long whoop sections—one is thirteen and the other is twelve. If it continues to drizzle they might get slick, but a single beat-down line could also develop like we’ve seen here in the past. We’ll just have to wait and see how they hold up in the mains. They’ve already claimed quite a few riders in the initial qualifying sessions. The other tricky section consists of a pair of dragon’s backs, which are basically short uphill whoop sections. A good portion of the guys seem to be struggling in them and they could be a separator later during the races. The track is already starting to develop ruts all over the place and things are going to be gnarly later in today’s mains.