Race Day Feed: Oakland

In four rounds there's been no shortage of craziness, and with plenty of rain coming down in the last few days, we could be in for our wildest day of racing yet.
Qualifying – Session One
After walking the track we can say with certainty it’s going to get nasty tonight. The dirt is soft and wet, and despite an incredible job by track workers, there’s still more than a few mushy spot in turns and jump transitions. It also started drizzling as soon as track walk ended, which isn’t going to make the track any better.
There are two main obstacles that could get tricky. First, a pair of long whoop sections—one is thirteen and the other is twelve. If it continues to drizzle they might get slick, but a single beat-down line could also develop like we’ve seen here in the past. We’ll just have to wait and see how they hold up in the mains. They’ve already claimed quite a few riders in the initial qualifying sessions. The other tricky section consists of a pair of dragon’s backs, which are basically short uphill whoop sections. A good portion of the guys seem to be struggling in them and they could be a separator later during the races. The track is already starting to develop ruts all over the place and things are going to be gnarly later in today’s mains.
Not much action to report from the qualifiers themselves, which saw sporadic rain coming down. In 250SX guys like Martin Davalos, Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger, Shane McElrath, and Jimmy Decotis all bounced around in the top five, with Davalos eventually setting the fastest time. In the 450SX qualifier Justin Brayton was fast the whole time, while a few of the bigger names seemed just a shade off. Eli Tomac looked like he had a couple hot laps ruined when other riders got in his way, and a mistake on the dragon’s back on his final lap ruined his attempt to lay down a heater. The rain is still coming down, so times from the second session may not get any better.
Morning Report
With track walk yet to happen, we haven’t set foot on the stadium floor yet, but the view from the press box reveals what looks like the wettest dirt so far. Track crews are busy mixing in drying agents and trying to work the track into shape, but there’s only so much you can do when you’re in a region that’s been hit with a ton of rain lately. And even without additional moisture the Oakland dirt is on the soft side anyway, which means tonight’s track is probably going to deteriorate quickly and get downright nasty during the main events. The good news is the track isn’t halfway flooded out like some of the local tracks here in Northern California, and since the rain isn’t expected to come down any time soon, it should stay that way. [Update: lot long after this was posted rain started falling sporadically, and as of noon, hasn't stopped.]
Of course, there’s much more than just the weather to watch today. In the 250SX Class the obvious storyline is the ongoing battle between Shane McElrath and Justin Hill. McElrath leads Hill by just four points and the two each have a pair of wins. Will one of them take the advantage in the season’s win count, or will another competitor like Aaron Plessinger, Martin Davalos, or Austin Forkner force their way into the winner’s circle? One thing’s certain, it won’t be Jeremy Martin, who’s sitting out today with a concussion after getting wrapped up with Tyler Bowers’ motorcycle last week during practice when Bowers crashed and fractured his femur. Noah McConahy will be racing for the 51 Fifty team, who is also missing Hayden Mellross in addition to Bowers. On the plus side, Chris Alldredge is making his return from a broken collarbone today.
Tonight could be big for the 450SX Class. Eli Tomac, last week’s winner, seems like he’s solved the arm pump issues he was dealing with at the first three rounds, Chad Reed was incredibly fast last week, and Ryan Dungey will be looking to make his fifteen-point championship lead even bigger this afternoon. It’s a big night for Dean Wilson too, who will make his debut with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Wilson will be with the team all season, as Christophe Pourcel, who says he’s still dealing with a neck injury, is sitting the rest of supercross out to get ready to race the Canadian Nationals for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Unfortunately Weston Peick won’t be racing tonight after dislocating his wrist and lacerating his kidney last week in Glendale. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out today, check out our weekly Injury Report.