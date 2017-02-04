Privateer Profile: Chase Marquier

Does it irk you a little bit when you see Chris pouring a ton of money into the new RIDE365 Stewart Racing team when he promised you a spot for this year?

Yeah a little bit. I like Chris and everything. He’s a good guy. I just really wish he would have called me back when I called him 50 times and left him probably 50 voicemails. [Laughs] No hard feelings though, it is what it is.

What kind of support is Honda giving you? Is it bikes, parts, or just support at the races?

They actually didn’t hook me up with bikes. I bought my bikes at full price. I got a parts deal with Honda and some extra contingency, which helps a lot on the weekends.

And you’re just driving to all the races with your mechanic and your dad?

Yep! I’ve been out in California staying with my trainer Robbie Reynard, so I’ve been close to all the rounds so far. So just driving to them all. I’m gonna race Oakland this weekend and I’m actually gonna fly back home to Oklahoma and I’ll drive down to Dallas. Dallas is kind of a home race.

"Should I just quit and go to college or what?"

What’s it like to have a trainer like Robbie Reynard? Someone who can still throw down when he needs to.

It’s awesome having Robbie in my corner. He helps me out with so many little things on the track whether it be standing up a little bit longer into a corner. Things that I don’t notice when I ride, he notices. In life in general he helps me out too.

Do you get to split any time between Oklahoma and California during the season?

Typically, it’s pretty cold back home in Oklahoma so in the winters I like to come out to California. This year I came out here in the beginning of December and honestly I haven’t even got to ride that much. I don’t think anyone has because it’s rained so much out here. It’s really rare for California so I think I would have been better off at home! [Laughs] But it is what it is.

When the rain was coming down did you ever think it might just be better to brave the cold back home?

Oh yeah. Me and my dad talked about it. I thought about driving back home, but getting a flight each weekend just wasn’t doable moneywise.

What’s it like to have your dad travelling with you and having him at the races?

Oh it’s awesome! I love having my dad there. He kind of gives me motivation each weekend; he’s the one that keeps me going for sure.

Last year you were pitting out of the RIDE365 truck. Do you feel like you’re at any disadvantage with your setup this year?

No not at all. Last year was my first year. I wouldn’t say I sucked last year … I mean I did suck. [Laughs] Just my head wasn’t in the right spot, I was nervous to be out there with those guys. I don’t know … I look back at last year as a terrible year. This year I’m a lot stronger mentally and physically. This year—racing out of a van—I think it gives me more motivation to get back under a tent for next year. My goal this year is to go out there and prove to myself and other people that never called me back that I can go out there and do good.