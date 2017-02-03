Suzuki Unveils the All-New 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450WS

This morning, Suzuki unveiled the 2018 RM-Z450WS (rumored to be the works version of the 2018 RM-Z450) that MXGP riders Kevin Strijbos and Arminas Jasikonis will compete on in the upcoming MXGP season. While the previous generation Suzuki had received minor updates over the years, it was viewed as relatively the same machine as the 2008 model largely in part to it sharing the same bodywork.

The bike appears to feature new bodywork, a new frame, and a new swingarm, although specs on the bike haven't been fully released. Don't expect to see Broc Tickle or Justin Bogle on these bikes any time soon as they would have to be homologated before they could compete in an AMA series.

You can view the official Suzuki livestream from Facebook below, and skip to around the 58-minute mark to view the new bike.