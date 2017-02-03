Racerhead #5

Then I get off the plane, grab a rental car and head over to a hotel near Villopoto’s house. The next day I wake up to texts from industry people and friends asking me about Wilson and what’s happening, is the team adding a third rider, is Pourcel off the team, etc., etc. I still have to just hope that my two sources are correct and I stand by what I tweeted (and re-tweeted on Racer X Twitter) and no, I don’t know if it’s a two or three man team now.

I get a text from someone else that is close to the team saying that they’re not happy with me that I put that out there. Too bad I reply, I’m doing my job. At this point there are some spy photos of Wilson on the Husqvarna at a local track to which I always shake my head. The teams in this sport, they don’t do a great job of keeping things secret then get upset at the media for breaking things. So my tweet was a full TWELVE HOURS ahead of Wilson showing up on a Husky at a local Southern California track. Reminds me of when Justin Barcia was riding a factory Honda 450 at a public track as he was jumping ship out of the 250MX class and the GEICO bike and when I tweeted it, I was asked by Honda to pull it down (which I didn’t). C’mon teams, you’ve got to be smarter than this.

Anyhow, back to the story… wait, someone texts and says that Michael Lindsey of Vital MX says that Wilson will now be staying on blue and that I’m wrong. I can’t be bothered to source any of this out because I’m with Villopoto and James Lissimore making a video, taking photos, driving around the woods of the Pacific Northwest. I’m literally holding this flash box-thingee in front of Villopoto, a coffee and my phone that’s buzzing over and over with texts. And one of RV’s French Bulldogs is sniffing my flip-flop-equipped feet with his cold nose, no doubt smelling my dogs. This feels weird.

There could be something to this Lindsey report. I do know that when Yamaha gives you bikes and some support, you sign a contract that says they have the right to match any offer you get while riding for Yamaha. So if Rockstar Husky wants to put Dean in the truck, then there is a possibility that Yamaha could “match” that offer and put Wilson, a rider they had told they wanted for 450MX when Chad Reed’s SX-only deal is up, in the factory Yamaha truck and match the pay. So while I didn’t think that was going to happen, there was a possibility that Lindsey was right. Meanwhile, I’m sorting out photo shoots with Villopoto, going to his coffee hut and at one point holding one of his babies while he shows me his guns. Things were 100 percent weird at this point.

Someone who knows Pourcel says that he says he’s still on the team but that’s strange to me. And Wilson, no doubt his phone blowing up by now with texts and calls from people who saw my tweet, is posting photos of him on a Yamaha. Was I wrong? Did my two sources make mistakes? Oh wait, no time to worry about that because Villopoto and I need to talk about his racing career.