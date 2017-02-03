Official: Wilson to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Pourcel to Spearhead Canadian Effort

What does this mean for Christophe Pourcel? According to the team, Husqvarna will expand its factory racing program to encompass the Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals in Canada for 2017, and Pourcel will compete in the full season.

Per the team, Pourcel will miss the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross as he recovers from a neck injury sustained at Washougal last year.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity, and the ability to take a little more time to recover from my previous neck fractures and prepare for racing,” said Pourcel. “We have been talking about this transition for quite some time and now is the perfect time. I’m looking forward to my future with Husqvarna and the role I will have with them in their new efforts in Canada. I would like to send a special thanks to Bobby Hewitt, as well as everyone at Rockstar Energy and Husqvarna Motorcycles for their continued support through my career.”

Team manager Bobby Hewitt added: “I’m thrilled to have Dean join the team and proud that we’ve been able to finalize our Canadian program with Christophe. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Dean during his amateur years and I’m glad to be reunited with him. He will compete at the supercross in Oakland but only had two days in order to get used to his new FC 450, so this will be a little challenge for sure. However, he has a positive attitude combined with a skill level that I feel confident once he gets used to the Husqvarna will allow him to compete at the highest level.

“Although I’d rather have Christophe racing the remainder of thesSupercross season, I’m excited about the future for him and our program in Canada. Even though those plans were to begin in 2018 I want to thank everyone at Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy for their help in expediting those efforts in 2017. It is just another example of the dedication and commitment of Husqvarna and Rockstar to keep pushing our global partnership to new highs each year! I am thankful to everyone involved for being able to extend our racing efforts to Canada and add another quality rider to the team.”