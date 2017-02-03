Exhaust: You Mad, Bro?

(Writers tip: We often use the word “collide” in these situations because it doesn’t imply that anyone was at fault. No one will deny Anderson and Friese collided at Anaheim. But I can’t say Friese took Anderson out, or Friese blocked passed Anderson, or Friese rammed Anderson, because not everyone can agree on that. Collide? Oh yeah, we’re all good there. Use that word next time you’re trying to be diplomatic.)

There was extra gasoline on the Friese fire (burned at the stake?) after our man Steve Matthes defended him, saying the pass on Anderson wasn’t actually dirty, so in reality Friese was getting railed on by people (and Anderson) for no reason. Now, it’s true that of Vince Friese’s greatest hits, the Anderson crash up would only be a B side (Google that, kids). But Vince earned that ire with about 40 other rough-riding incidents through the years, and we didn’t even need to use the word collide to soft-sell them, because most were straight-up take outs. Yeah, Friese has crossed the line before, and I think he gets extra heat because a lot of his moves are done to block people from passing him, while others (like Anderson) make aggressive passes while trying to move forward.

Last week on the Pulpmx Show, Blake Wharton told me he and Vince once went down in the first turn at Budds Creek, and on the first lap, while battling for last, Vince took him out for no reason. This stuff has been happening for years. At this point, all judgment calls are going against Friese, and he’s probably going to catch the blame for any crash within 10 feet of him. Because, you see, people are angry, VERY ANGRY over this rough riding stuff. They get really, really angry and my Twitter reflected that in the days after Anaheim 2. People were going off after Friese hit Anderson. People. Were. Mad.

I get that and I was fine with it. Vince has “collided” with tons of dudes on the track before so this rep is earned.

Similarly, now they’re mad at Anderson, as his greatest hits list grows. When I posted a photo of Anderson’s arm on the Racer X Instagram feed on Saturday night, with his explanation that he didn’t mean to crash into Webb, and just came into the sand too hard and got out of control, it ignited a firestorm of comments, running the gamut from Friese sucks for doing that to his arm to Anderson sucks and gets what he deserves for riding too dirty. There’s a small debate-within-the-debate over if the Friese and Anderson are just straight mean guys with intent to do harm, or maybe just guys that make bad decisions. For the most part, most people aren’t in the mood for that kind of debate. They’re just straight up mad. All this week, folks (see emails above) have been imploring me to bury Anderson since I didn’t come to Friese’s rescue last week. When Matthes said Friese was innocent, I said he wasn’t due to his previous rep. But doesn’t Anderson have a bad rep, too?