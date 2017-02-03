10 Things to Watch: Oakland

Rookie Rising

While McElrath and Hill have been dominating so far, there are plenty of other riders who could get in the mix, and Austin Forkner could be one of them if his results continue on their upward trend. In the first four supercross races of his career the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has gone 8-5-4-3. That’s a pretty steady progression, and if it persists it’s going to make things even more interesting in Oakland. He could battle up front, he could affect the points by getting between McElrath and Hill, or he could even win the race! –Hansel

Good News and Bad

If you’re Marvin Musquin, the good news from Glendale is that despite having a bit of an off-night, you’re still second in points. The bad news is, after going 3-3-2 at the first three rounds, you took ninth in last Saturday night and watched your points deficit to Dungey increase from seven to 15 points. The bottom line is, Musquin is a podium guy this year and is certainly better than ninth. Expect him to bounce back and show it in Oakland. –Hansel

Weather

Since the start of the New Year, California has received almost a year’s worth of snow and rain in a single month, per NBC Los Angeles. It’s been great for helping the Golden State recover from a drought, but not Monster Energy Supercross. Dirt Wurx has done a great job in saving the tracks at the first three rounds, but there’s no denying weather has been a factor to begin the year. Per weather.com, there’s a 60-percent chance of rain in Oakland today, and 50 percent on Saturday. Hopefully the weather will cooperate this weekend. –Chase Stallo

Starts, Starts, Starts

One of the main stumbling blocks for Aaron Plessinger this year has been starts. Through the first four rounds, Plessinger’s average running position on the first lap is sixth place. “Yeah, and I’m getting better at my starts. I’ve just got to get used to being up there earlier in the race. I kind of froze up and rode a little tight, but we’re working on it,” said Plessinger after San Diego, where he rounded the first lap in second. But then AP’s starts went bad again Glendale. Writing for Pulpmx, multi-time SX race winner David Vuillemin noticed a few things with Plessinger’s starts last weekend. “The kid is always fast in the mains but can’t get a start to save his life. They showed a slo-mo of the start and his body position is like he’s starting on concrete 10 years ago in the Nationals. Here’s some advice dude, chest down, chin on bar pad, twist it wide open (it’s a 250), and dump the freaking clutch.” Currently 10 points out of the points lead, Plessinger can get right back in the title hunt if he can get a start and a win this weekend. –Stallo

Wins and Podiums

For as good as he’s been this year, Cole Seely has just one podium to show for it (third at Anaheim 2). In a Honda press release following round four, Seely, who battled with Chad Reed and Ryan Dungey for the podium, said, “Mentally I feel like I'm stronger than I've ever been. The bottom line is that I want to win and we’ll see what happens in Oakland.” Can Seely grab his second podium of 2017 this weekend? –Stallo