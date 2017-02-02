The Word On...

New Era For Harley

Harley-Davidson is ushering in a new era in 2017. The company announced last week that it will replace the most dominant motorcycle in flat track racing history (the XR750), and contest the 2017 American Flat Track series with the XG750R. The XR750 is the most iconic bike in flat track, carrying riders to 37 AMA Grand National championships in 44 seasons of competition. This isn’t a huge surprise, though, as Harley spent the 2016 season developing the race-modified, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected XG750R.

“There is extraordinary energy building behind the new American Flat Track series and after decades of XR750 dominance, it’s time to bring a new level of performance and technology to the track with the Harley-Davidson XG750R,” said Harley-Davidson vice president and managing director US Mike Kennedy. “The new Daytona TT promises to be a thrilling event. If you are in Daytona for Bike Week, ride to the race and help the factory team kick off an exciting season.

“Unlike our competitors, we are going flat track racing behind an American-made production engine,” he continued. “The XG750R is a purebred racing motorcycle, but its modified engine is based on the same Revolution X V-Twin anyone can buy from a Harley-Davidson dealer in a Street 750 motorcycle, an engine designed by Harley-Davidson engineers and assembled at Harley-Davidson Vehicle and Powertrain Operations in Kansas City. There’s a direct link from the Street 750 to the XG750R flat tracker the factory team will be racing for a championship, and that link is our passion for performance.”