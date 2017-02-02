Staging Area: Oakland

Oakland is next up and while the Raiders are trying to leave town, supercross will soothe the city’s suffering. Our series is providing entertainment on a level we haven’t seen in years. Losing Ken Roczen to injury was a brutal blow but as always, the series must move on. For those who thought Ryan Dungey would go on an endless win streak, Phoenix was eye opening. Eli Tomac was obviously the big story with his turnaround win (he was eighth a week earlier) but Chad Reed made a podium appearance for the first time in a year. It was a weekend of surprise and great for the long-term outlook of this series.

The track in Oakland is usually one of the smaller ones we see all year. The baseball diamond (although they squeeze football into this stadium as well) type floor usually means less space and shorter lap times. Track builders are forced to be creative in order to avoid 90-degree turns and short sections. The start is laid out well with that long left hand turn that I like. Is this the new normal? I hope so. That leads into a rhythm section that will be interesting on the first lap. Riders have voiced concern at times with a difficult rhythm just after the start, but I don’t think there is a perfect solution to 22 riders barreling into any combination of whoops or jumps. Look for riders to triple in and then either go on-off or possibly quad into the corner. The quad will be dependent on how the dirt shapes up. With rain expected on Friday and possibly Saturday, all of these bigger combos could be compromised.

The following 180-degree turn leads into a standard supercross triple, immediately followed by another 180-degree turn to the left. If someone could get a good drive out of the first 180 and scrub this triple (someone with skills like Malcolm Stewart), they could make a pass leading into the left. There is a basic double out of that turn into a fast gradual left. The next section is interesting as there are three similar dragon back sections in a row. The first two are stepping up and the last is a downward angle. Watching riders figure out the best way to traverse sections like this is always fun. Some will try to jump all the way up and over, some will blitz anything and everything, and most will find some combination of the two. These sections are where true bike skills can make a big difference.