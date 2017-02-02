Noah McConahy to 51FIFTY Yamaha

In a team statement earlier this week, 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha said they would seek one, possibly two, fill-in riders for round five of Monster Energy Supercross in Oakland this weekend, as both Hayden Mellross (hand) and Tyler Bowers (femur) missed Glendale.

It appears the team has tabbed Washington native Noah McConahy to fill-in beginning this weekend in Oakland.

Yesterday, McConahy posted a video of himself riding the bike on his Instagram page with the caption: "Day #2 Couldn't be more stoked for the opportunity! @51fiftyenergy @yamahamotorusa@foxracing”

McConahy has posted back-to-back 13th place finishes in the 250SX West Region after missing the main event at the first two races. He was riding a Husqvarna until now.

According to the AMA pre-entry list for Oakland this weekend, McConahy is listed as riding for 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha.

Mellross is also on the entry list, as is Bowers, as most teams sign-up their riders for the entire season. The team has yet to release an official statement, but we’ll provide an update on Mellross’ status for this Saturday as we find out more information.