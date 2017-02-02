Ken Roczen Talks Diet, Training with GQ

During his 2016 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 title run, Ken Roczen didn’t shy away from talking about his diet. Whether it was steak with mac and cheese or pizza and Coors Light, he made it known he enjoys eating whatever he wants while still winning.

Don’t let those quotes fool you though. Roczen trains and eats as well as anyone on the circuit. Recently he sat down with GQ Magazine to talk about training and diet.

Here is a snippet of the interview. You can read the entire thing here.

[Note: This interview was obviously conducted prior to Roczen suffering a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow, and a compound fracture to his radius at Anaheim 2.]