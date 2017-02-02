Jeremy Martin Out for Oakland [Update]

Racer X has learned that GEICO Honda's Jeremy Martin will miss round five of Monster Energy Supercross at Oakland on Saturday.

In the announcement made on their Instagram page, the team did not specify Martin’s injury, writing, “Unfortunately, due to the severity of @jeremymartin6's injury at Glendale, he will be out for Oakland. We are hoping to see him back in Dallas.”

Martin was injured last weekend at Glendale after being hit by Tyler Bowers bike during qualifying. The team said that Martin “banged his head” and as a precaution sat out the night.

Transworld Motocross is reporting that Martin suffered a concussion in the crash and did not pass the concussion safety protocol test administered this week.

[Update]

On his Instagram page, Martin confirmed that he is still in the concussion protocol, but hopes to return for Arlington next week.

Here is his full statement: