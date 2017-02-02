Injury Report: Oakland

450MX

Justin Barcia – Wrist

Comment: Barcia fractured his lunate bone and incurred some ligament damage before the season. He’s out for Oakland but the team says they’re hopeful he’ll be back soon.

Justin Bogle – Lungs

Comment: Bogle missed Glendale after a crash in his heat at A2 left him with bruised lungs, despite wearing a chest protector under his jersey. He’s in for Oakland.

Trey Canard – Shoulder

Comment: Canard will sit Oakland out after sustaining a tear in his rotator cuff at the opener during practice.

Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis

Comment: Noren had his tonsils removed recently and is looking forward to being ready for the start of the 250SX East Region.

Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. The wrist required surgery (no word yet on whether or not doctors had to use a plasma cutter after Peick’s skin proved too tough for ordinary surgical scalpels) and there is currently no timetable on Peick’s return.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). You won’t see him on the track for the foreseeable future, but if you want to see what the inside of his forearm looks like go here.