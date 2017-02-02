Injury Report: Oakland

450MX
Justin Barcia – Wrist
Comment: Barcia fractured his lunate bone and incurred some ligament damage before the season. He’s out for Oakland but the team says they’re hopeful he’ll be back soon.
Justin Bogle – Lungs
Comment: Bogle missed Glendale after a crash in his heat at A2 left him with bruised lungs, despite wearing a chest protector under his jersey. He’s in for Oakland.
Trey Canard – Shoulder
Comment: Canard will sit Oakland out after sustaining a tear in his rotator cuff at the opener during practice.
Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis
Comment: Noren had his tonsils removed recently and is looking forward to being ready for the start of the 250SX East Region.
Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist
Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. The wrist required surgery (no word yet on whether or not doctors had to use a plasma cutter after Peick’s skin proved too tough for ordinary surgical scalpels) and there is currently no timetable on Peick’s return.
Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm
Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). You won’t see him on the track for the foreseeable future, but if you want to see what the inside of his forearm looks like go here.
250MX
Chris Alldredge – Collarbone
Comment: Alldredge will race in Oakland after a being sidelined with a broken collarbone.
Matt Bisceglia – Foot
Comment: Bisceglia hopes to be ready for the start of the 250SX East Region after breaking his foot before the season.
Tyler Bowers – Femur
Comment: Bowers fractured his right femur in a nasty crash during practice in Glendale. He’ll be back in Seattle at the earliest.
Zac Commans – Arm and Wrist
Comment: Commans injured his arm and wrist when he came up short on a triple in Glendale. He’s out for Oakland.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion
Comment: Martin took a big hit to the face during practice in Glendale when he was collected in Tyler Bowers' big crash. He's out for Oakland but the team hopes he'll be back for Arlington.
Hayden Mellross – Hand
Comment: Mellross injured his hand in a first turn crash at A2. He missed Glendale and will also miss Oakland, but should be ready to go next week in Arlington.
Colt Nichols – Femur
Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his femur before the season.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Collarbone
Comment: Oldenburg broke his collarbone during practice in San Diego. The team expects him back in Seattle.
Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot
Comment: Reis crashed at Milestone MX before the start of the season and suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and a broken left heel. He’s out for the season.
Chase Sexton – Wrists
Comment: Sexton suffered two minor breaks in his wrists in December. He’s back on the bike and will race in Minneapolis.
Bradley Taft – Concussion
Comment: Taft suffered a concussion before A2 and will not return to racing before the series heads east.