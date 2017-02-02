Bench Racing Ammo: Chad Reed

You’ve mentioned to me before that you’d be interested in developing a role where you would work, concurrently, as racer as well as a sort of technical director. What you just spoke about seems to track with that type of concept. Thoughts?

You know I love this sport. It’s something that I’m very passionate about. When it’s something that you’ve been around for 31 years, I’ve seen a lot. I’ve worked with a lot of amazing teams and amazing individuals over the years and the fact that I have the experience of running my own team, I miss that. I miss what I call the baseline and working in the battlefield and working with the mechanics and working directly with the individuals that are accountable for the performance of the team. That’s what I miss the most from my own team. I don’t miss paying the bills and being responsible for a $4 million dollar race team. That part of it being gone I’m totally okay with. I miss the interaction with the personnel and finding ways to be creative and looking for new vendors to make new parts faster and easier and cheaper and at the same quality. Just all those things are something that I’m really passionate about and I enjoy and it’s fun.

We’re four races into the 2017 season and about to head to Oakland. For the most part, are you where want to be right now?

I feel good. Everybody seems to want to comment on my age and it is what it is, but I don’t feel a day over 21. I still feel good. I still feel committed. I still feel passionate about it and healthy and I’m fit and strong. And then this weekend I was fast. It’s a good combination of things. You know for me it’s that you never want to get ahead of yourself. Our strengths are when the track is a little hard and when the whoops are difficult and things like that, so I know behind closed doors that we’ve made huge improvements and I feel much more confident about where we are today as opposed to where we were at Anaheim 1. But I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. I still feel that there is room for improvement. My debrief after the race was pretty clear in the fact that I’m thankful for where we’ve come and I’m thankful that we’re better late than never and that we’re making good progress, but there is still room. So we’re waiting on parts to be made and I think that will allow us to go to the next level. For myself, I want to do well on a track that is rutty and has a lot of traction because that’s been my weakness. I want to be able to kind of tick that box and know that the feeling is consistent and that we’re heading in the right direction. As excited as I am about the performance in Phoenix, for me that’s just a tick of the box and what I believe is true in the fact that I can still do it and I can still run up front with the very best. Now it’s just a matter of ticking personal boxes and I want to be better in the traction and in the rutty conditions because that’s something that I really, really struggled with in 2016 and then a little bit at the beginning of this year. That’s the next box I want to tick.