Dean Wilson to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna?

Racer X has learned that Dean Wilson may be close to a deal to join the Rockstar Husqvarna team for the rest of 2017 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This story was first broken by our Steve Matthes who tweeted it last night from his personal account.

We have heard Dean is actually testing the Husky today, but a deal is yet to be signed. On the AMA entry list for the Oakland Supercross, Wilson is listed as riding a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

We will post more one we learn more about the situation.