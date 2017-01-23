Ken Roczen Provides X-Rays, Another Update [Updating]

Ken has been doing an excellent job (maybe too good of job, judging by his graphic post this morning) of keeping his fans in the loop by posting daily updates via his Instagram account. Today, we got more details from Honda.

Following his crash on Saturday, where he sustained a compound fracture to his radius and a dislocated elbow and wrist, as well as tissue damage, Ken was flown to Vail, Colorado, where he would be under the care of Dr. Randall Viola at The Steadman Clinic. Dr. Viola, who specializes in hard, wrist and elbow injuries, and is a team physician for the Men’s U.S. Alpine Ski Team, and a medical consultant for the Denver Broncos, performed an initial two-hour surgery on Sunday evening.

According to Honda, this was to “clean the bone and surrounding area in order to reduce the risk of infection. To help reduce swelling, the seven incisions were left open until Dr. Viola closed four of them during an operation on Wednesday.”

Per Honda, a third surgery is scheduled for later today to further clean the wounds and close some of the incisions. Roczen’s agent, Steve Astephen, told Honda that they hope to have all the procedures completed by Friday, February 3. After that, the plan is for Ken to return home to Florida.

“This obviously isn't the way I was hoping the supercross season would go, but I’ve accepted the challenge and am putting all of my effort into getting healthy again,” said Roczen in a statement. “I want to thank everyone at The Steadman Clinic, and specifically Dr. Viola and ‘Team Viola’ for all the care. It’s great knowing I have the best people possible helping me through this. The support from my fans and the industry on social media has been incredible too. I especially want to thank my team at Honda, which has truly become like a family, and of course my other partners who have been behind me 100 percent. I look forward to getting back to racing as soon as possible.”

[Update: Jan. 25]

According to a recent Instagram post by Roczen, he still has about four more surgeries to go to repair injuries sustained in Anaheim last Saturday night. This hasn’t held Roczen back, as he’s already up and getting some activity in.