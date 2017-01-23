Ken Roczen Provides X-Rays, Another Update [Updating]
[Update: Feb. 2]
According to a post on his Instagram page this morning, Ken Roczen has undergone a fifth surgery, with one more scheduled for Friday. He will then be able to return home, before a final surgery.
You can read the entire post below.
[Update: Jan. 27 - Graphic]
According to his Instagram account, Ken Roczen underwent a third surgery today. He shared a photo below.
Ken has been doing an excellent job (maybe too good of job, judging by his graphic post this morning) of keeping his fans in the loop by posting daily updates via his Instagram account. Today, we got more details from Honda.
Following his crash on Saturday, where he sustained a compound fracture to his radius and a dislocated elbow and wrist, as well as tissue damage, Ken was flown to Vail, Colorado, where he would be under the care of Dr. Randall Viola at The Steadman Clinic. Dr. Viola, who specializes in hard, wrist and elbow injuries, and is a team physician for the Men’s U.S. Alpine Ski Team, and a medical consultant for the Denver Broncos, performed an initial two-hour surgery on Sunday evening.
According to Honda, this was to “clean the bone and surrounding area in order to reduce the risk of infection. To help reduce swelling, the seven incisions were left open until Dr. Viola closed four of them during an operation on Wednesday.”
Per Honda, a third surgery is scheduled for later today to further clean the wounds and close some of the incisions. Roczen’s agent, Steve Astephen, told Honda that they hope to have all the procedures completed by Friday, February 3. After that, the plan is for Ken to return home to Florida.
“This obviously isn't the way I was hoping the supercross season would go, but I’ve accepted the challenge and am putting all of my effort into getting healthy again,” said Roczen in a statement. “I want to thank everyone at The Steadman Clinic, and specifically Dr. Viola and ‘Team Viola’ for all the care. It’s great knowing I have the best people possible helping me through this. The support from my fans and the industry on social media has been incredible too. I especially want to thank my team at Honda, which has truly become like a family, and of course my other partners who have been behind me 100 percent. I look forward to getting back to racing as soon as possible.”
[Update: Jan. 25]
According to a recent Instagram post by Roczen, he still has about four more surgeries to go to repair injuries sustained in Anaheim last Saturday night. This hasn’t held Roczen back, as he’s already up and getting some activity in.
It feels amazing to be spinning a bit. Not from the drugs but my legs. Closing all the cuts up and taking out some metal tomorrow for swelling and hopefully start preparing my arm piece by piece starting Friday. I can guarantee you that I will be doing everything to get that arm back close to perfect. Still have to wait to really know how long it is gonna take but I am young and strong. Nothing is impossible
[Update: Jan. 26]
Ken Roczen announced on Instagram that he hopes to begin "fixing my arm piece by piece next week." He wrote that four of seven incisions were close today. You can read his full statement below.
[Update: Jan. 23]
Ken Roczen’s injuries sustained Saturday night are worse than initially thought. According to a post on his Instagram account today, Roczen wrote that he sustained a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow, and a compound fracture to his radius in his crash at Anaheim on Saturday night. Early reports indicated that Roczen sustained a compound fracture to the radius, but the wrist and elbow injuries will further complicate matters.
Roczen, winner of the first two rounds of the championship, wrote that he is “gonna need few surgeries to get all this dialed.”
Roczen's crash created a somber atmosphere post race, with many riders concerned for his well being. Not only was his crash quite scary, but Ken was down for a few laps and the entire field had to ride past him, watching the red flags. Ryan Dungey might benefit from Roczen's injury on the track, as he won his first race of 2017 Saturday night and took over the points lead, but made a point to express his concern for Roczen in the post-race press conference.
“You hate to see stuff like that happen tonight. I don’t sit here like, wow …[now I’m the points leader], I’m more like, I just hope Ken’s okay. I don’t wish that upon nobody. Especially the sport, we need him. We need a guy like that. So it’s unfortunate at times, but let’s hope he’s okay too. It’s not like he’s down and out. Hopefully he’s okay too.”
We’ll provide more updates on Roczen’s recovery as they are made available.