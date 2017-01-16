Sign of the (Lap) Times: San Diego

Fantastic, fantastic racing over the weekend in San Diego. Like, amazing. Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey went toe-to-toe for 20 24 laps and matched each other stride-for-stride, which was amazing. Just before that, the 250s offered up a nail-biter, with Jimmy Decotis checking out early, Martin Davalos taking the lead, then Shane McElrath bringing the fight to him. But just when it looked like a two rider fight for the win, Justin Hill and Aaron Plessinger came out of nowhere to make it a four-rider battle!

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 2 52.490 5 53.725 Ryan Dungey
2 1 52.623 8 53.576 Ken Roczen
3 3 52.882 6 54.448 Marvin Musquin
4 4 53.485 5 54.674 Jason Anderson
5 6 53.516 5 55.288 Eli Tomac
6 5 53.561 3 55.225 Cole Seely
7 20 53.799 9 56.980 Blake Baggett
8 9 54.206 7 55.655 Chad Reed
9 7 54.242 5 55.288 Weston Peick
10 8 54.331 3 55.576 Davi Millsaps
11 10 54.456 7 56.177 Justin Bogle
12 11 54.626 16 56.318 Josh Grant
13 12 54.781 8 56.531 Dean Wilson
14 14 55.099 6 56.510 Cooper Webb
15 16 55.249 10 57.124 Jake Weimer
16 13 55.367 5 56.953 Broc Tickle
17 15 55.604 5 57.549 Vince Friese
18 17 55.650 9 57.463 Justin Brayton
19 18 55.807 3 58.999 Tommy Hahn
20 19 56.083 5 59.247 Fredrik Noren
21 21 58.309 5 1:03.906 Cade Clason
22 22 58.534 3 1:02.888 Alex Ray

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 3 53.658 7 55.210 Aaron Plessinger
2 1 53.690 6 55.215 Shane McElrath
3 2 53.729 7 55.136 Justin Hill
4 5 53.809 7 56.345 Austin Forkner
5 6 53.811 2 56.963 Jimmy Decotis
6 4 53.981 3 55.603 Martin Davalos
7 17 54.592 3 58.253 Dan Reardon
8 7 55.026 8 56.049 Jeremy Martin
9 8 55.591 8 57.660 Phil Nicoletti
10 11 56.253 4 58.271 Tyler Bowers
11 9 56.368 7 57.470 Hayden Mellross
12 21 56.704 6 58.820 Bradley Taft
13 12 56.747 4 58.663 Cole Martinez
14 19 56.781 2 1:01.453 Zac Commans
15 10 56.940 7 57.604 Josh Hansen
16 14 56.942 4 59.508 Justin Starling
17 13 57.473 5 59.062 Chase Marquier
18 15 57.724 10 59.082 Scott Champion
19 16 57.804 5 59.411 Kyle Chisholm
20 18 58.238 5 1:00.363 Killian Auberson
21 22 58.979 4 1:02.240 Jon Ames
22 20 59.499 6 1:02.806 AJ Catanzaro

Now let’s get deep into the Roczen versus Dungey analysis. Here’s every lap laid together side by side. What’s most impressive? Their fast laps are split almost equally with Roczen taking 12 and Dungey taking 11. 

Roczen vs Dungey 450 Main Event Lap Times

Onto the 250s. How did McElrath make the move on Davalos? How did Hill and Plessinger catch up? Here’s the data on the final few laps of a crazy 250 main.

McElrath, Hill, Plessinger, and Davalos Lap Times

In conclusion, the first-ever SX races to go beyond the traditional 15 and 20 lap distances were good ones. We’ll see if it keeps up.