Sign of the (Lap) Times: San Diego

Fantastic, fantastic racing over the weekend in San Diego. Like, amazing. Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey went toe-to-toe for 20 24 laps and matched each other stride-for-stride, which was amazing. Just before that, the 250s offered up a nail-biter, with Jimmy Decotis checking out early, Martin Davalos taking the lead, then Shane McElrath bringing the fight to him. But just when it looked like a two rider fight for the win, Justin Hill and Aaron Plessinger came out of nowhere to make it a four-rider battle!

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2 52.490 5 53.725 Ryan Dungey 2 1 52.623 8 53.576 Ken Roczen 3 3 52.882 6 54.448 Marvin Musquin 4 4 53.485 5 54.674 Jason Anderson 5 6 53.516 5 55.288 Eli Tomac 6 5 53.561 3 55.225 Cole Seely 7 20 53.799 9 56.980 Blake Baggett 8 9 54.206 7 55.655 Chad Reed 9 7 54.242 5 55.288 Weston Peick 10 8 54.331 3 55.576 Davi Millsaps 11 10 54.456 7 56.177 Justin Bogle 12 11 54.626 16 56.318 Josh Grant 13 12 54.781 8 56.531 Dean Wilson 14 14 55.099 6 56.510 Cooper Webb 15 16 55.249 10 57.124 Jake Weimer 16 13 55.367 5 56.953 Broc Tickle 17 15 55.604 5 57.549 Vince Friese 18 17 55.650 9 57.463 Justin Brayton 19 18 55.807 3 58.999 Tommy Hahn 20 19 56.083 5 59.247 Fredrik Noren 21 21 58.309 5 1:03.906 Cade Clason 22 22 58.534 3 1:02.888 Alex Ray

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3 53.658 7 55.210 Aaron Plessinger 2 1 53.690 6 55.215 Shane McElrath 3 2 53.729 7 55.136 Justin Hill 4 5 53.809 7 56.345 Austin Forkner 5 6 53.811 2 56.963 Jimmy Decotis 6 4 53.981 3 55.603 Martin Davalos 7 17 54.592 3 58.253 Dan Reardon 8 7 55.026 8 56.049 Jeremy Martin 9 8 55.591 8 57.660 Phil Nicoletti 10 11 56.253 4 58.271 Tyler Bowers 11 9 56.368 7 57.470 Hayden Mellross 12 21 56.704 6 58.820 Bradley Taft 13 12 56.747 4 58.663 Cole Martinez 14 19 56.781 2 1:01.453 Zac Commans 15 10 56.940 7 57.604 Josh Hansen 16 14 56.942 4 59.508 Justin Starling 17 13 57.473 5 59.062 Chase Marquier 18 15 57.724 10 59.082 Scott Champion 19 16 57.804 5 59.411 Kyle Chisholm 20 18 58.238 5 1:00.363 Killian Auberson 21 22 58.979 4 1:02.240 Jon Ames 22 20 59.499 6 1:02.806 AJ Catanzaro

Now let’s get deep into the Roczen versus Dungey analysis. Here’s every lap laid together side by side. What’s most impressive? Their fast laps are split almost equally with Roczen taking 12 and Dungey taking 11.

Roczen vs Dungey 450 Main Event Lap Times