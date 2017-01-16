Replay: Blake Baggett's Loop Out in San Diego

Ouch! We spoke to Blake briefly in the pits after the race and he said his clutch was malfunctioning on the line, and he pretty much knew he was going to be in trouble when he released the front brake. Note how much roost is coming off of his tire as soon as the gate drops—it's much more than anyone else is throwing.

The clutch problem was fixed and Baggett went on to make the main event through his semi. Just like Anaheim 1, though, he crashed early in the main and had to come from way back. He went from ninth to 22nd (last place) on lap four. Blake finished 20th.

Better luck next week!