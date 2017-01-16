Monday Headlines

Round two of Monster Energy Supercross is over, and we went with "All About Timing" for our Saturday Night Live post-race headline on Saturday night. After all, it was the first SX race to go beyond 15 and 20 laps for the 250 and 450 classes, and those final extra laps in each class were the most exciting of all.

What other headlines might have worked? Here are some extras. Add your ideas below.

Dungey, Roczen show respect post-race

Roczen, Dungey fight to the finish

Hill, Plessinger work from the back for podiums

Bad start, same result for McElrath

Roczen, Dungey carry rivalry up the I-5 for round three