Insight: The Chase Pack

Two podiums, two third places. What needs to happen for you to take that next step?

Musquin: I feel like I’m really happy because I’ve never really done really good on the West Coast tracks. Anaheim 1 and today, San Diego, I feel like the tracks were pretty rough, pretty choppy. I don’t think those tracks are really my type of tracks. I feel better when it’s more rutted and more softer, more like East Coast. So that’s why I’m really happy to be right here on the podium. We’ll keep working and obviously try to not make a mistake like I did on the first lap and try to be right there like I did tonight. Just to be better. It’s hard to say what I need to do better but we’ll keep working.

Jason, what happened in that start in the main? It seemed like both races you had to come from the back to work up to finishing in that fourth position?

Jason Anderson: For sure. I definitely have heard how crappy my starts have been lately a lot, but it’s all good. I’ve just got to get it together. I got a holeshot in that heat race and was able to win that, but in the main I actually was pretty good. I just had Davi [Millsaps] on the inside of me he was a little bit ahead of me and I had to chop the brakes. Once you’re mid-pack it’s wild back there. I saw my training teammate, Marvin, almost Larry Loop-out out there in front of me, but I made it through the first lap and was able to make it through the pack. But I really need to get it together and get out front so I can battle with those guys. We’re getting smoked right now.

Cole, you finished up sixth in the opener, a fifth now tonight. You seem to be moving up a little bit, but also you had to come through that semi to get into that main event which puts you in a bad gate pick starting off.

Cole Seely: Yeah. I’m just kind of finding my groove with my starts right now. Got off to a good start in the semi and then a good one in the main too, so I might have found something there. But it’s always a bummer having to go through the semi, but then again you get to kind of stay warm and learn how the track’s developing so it’s not that bad.