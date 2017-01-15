Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
San Diego - 450SX
PETCO Park - San Diego, CAFull Results
San Diego - 250SX West
PETCO Park - San Diego, CA
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|2
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|KawasakiKX 250F
|6
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|SuzukiRm-z250
|9
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|HusqvarnaFC250
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|HondaCRF 250
|14
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|KTM250SX-F
|15
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|17
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|KTM250 SX-F
|19
|Zac Commans
|Seal Beach, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|20
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|YamahaYZ250F
|22
|Jon Ames
|Riverside, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|50
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|44
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|40
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|36
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|31
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|31
|8
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|27
|7
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|27
|9
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|22
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|20
|11
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|18
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|17
|13
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|15
|14
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|13
|15
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|13
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|10
|17
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|10
|18
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|8
|20
|Tommy Hahn
|Wichita, KS
|3
|19
|Jimmy Albertson
|Mount Vernon, MO
|3
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|50
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|42
|3
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|38
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|38
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|29
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|29
|7
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|27
|8
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|20
|9
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|18
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|18
|11
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|17
|12
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|17
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|16
|14
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|13
|15
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|12
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|12
|17
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|11
|19
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|9
|18
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|9
|20
|Blake Lilly
|Wildomar, CA
|7
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 2 – Grand Rapids
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Jace Owen
|1st
|1st
|Honda
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|2nd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|3rd
|4th
|Yamaha
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|4th
|3rd
|KTM
|5th
|Cameron McAdoo
|5th
|5th
|Honda
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|9th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|7th
|KTM
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|6th
|8th
|KTM
|9th
|Gavin Faith
|8th
|11th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Ben Lamay
|11th
|9th
|Honda
AX Lites East Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|KTM
|2nd
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|KTM
|4th
|Samuel Redman
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Brandon Gourley
|KTM
|6th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Carter Gordon
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Cody Williams
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Donny Brown
|Yamaha
250AX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|67
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|56
|3rd
|Gavin Faith
|48
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|44
|5th
|Chris Blose
|43
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|42
|7th
|Heath Harrison
|41
|8th
|Ben Lamay
|41
|9th
|Cameron McAdoo
|39
|10th
|Jacob Hayes
|29
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|32
|2nd
|Justin Cooper
|28
|3rd
|Jacob Williamson
|24
|4th
|Scott Zont
|20
|5th
|Carter Gordon
|18
|6th
|Cody Williams
|15
|7th
|Isaac Teasdale
|14
|8th
|Kyle bitterman
|14
|9th
|Samuel Redman
|13
|10th
|Brandon Gourley
|12
|11th
|Jerry Robin
|12
Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Round 2 – Glasgow, Scotland
Pro Class
|Standings
|Rider
|Team
|1st
|Cyrille Coulon
|SR75 World Suzuki
|2nd
|Thomas Ramette
|SR75 World Suzuki
|3rd
|Adrien Escoffier
|MVR-D Husqvarna
|4th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|RFX St. Blazey
|5th
|Adam Chatfield
|Buildbase Honda Racing
|6th
|Jack Brunell
|Team Green Kawasaki
|7th
|Matt Bayliss
|Buildbase Honda Racing
|8th
|Billy Mackenzie
|Buildbase Honda Racing
|9th
|Hugo Richier
|Keystone Honda Racing
|10th
|Florent Richier
|Keystone Honda Racing
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Cyrille Coulon
|33
|2nd
|Angelo Pellegrini
|31
|3rd
|Adrien Escoffier
|31
|4th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|30
|5th
|Adam Chatfield
|30
|6th
|Thomas Ramette
|29
|7th
|Florent Richier
|27
|8th
|Jack Brunell
|27
|9th
|Matt Bayliss
|25
|10th
|Hugo Basaula
|22
2017 Dakar Rally
Bike Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Sam Sunderland
|KTM
|2nd
|Matthias Walkner
|KTM
|3rd
|Gerard Farres Guell
|KTM
|4th
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Yamaha
|5th
|Joan Barreda Bort
|Honda
|6th
|Paulo Goncalves
|Honda
|7th
|Pierre Alexandre Renet
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Franco Caimi
|Honda
|9th
|Helder Rodrigues
|Yamaha
|10th
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Hero Speedbrain
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|117
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|95
|3rd
|Jonathan Walker
|93
|4th
|Mario Roman
|59
|5th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|6th
|Mike Brown
|56
|7th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|53
|8th
|Rannar Uusna
|37
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|33
|10th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|27
FMF Indoor Winter Series Standings
250 Pro
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|133 Points
|2nd
|Tyler McSwain
|120 Points
|3rd
|Marshall Weltin
|108 Points
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|108 Points
|5th
|Mike Brown
|81 Points
|6th
|Cody Gragg
|76 Points
|7th
|Kyle Dillin
|73 Points
|8th
|Isaac Teasdale
|66 Points
|9th
|Taco Short
|62 Points
|10th
|Tyler Chavis
|47 Points
450 Pro
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|129 Points
|2nd
|Tyler McSwain
|122 Points
|3rd
|Marshall Weltin
|103 Points
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|101 Points
|5th
|Cody Gragg
|84 Points
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|76 Points
|6th
|Cody Gragg
|76 Points
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|67 Points
|9th
|Taco Short
|50 Points
|9th
|Nathan Winegar
|50 Points