Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

San Diego - 450SX

- San Diego, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany HondaCRF 450
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA SuzukiRM-Z450
8Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
12Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom YamahaYZ450F
13Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
14Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
16Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
17Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
18Tommy Hahn Wichita, KS YamahaYZ450F
19Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
20Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
21Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
22Alex Ray Jackson, TN HusqvarnaFC450
San Diego - 250SX West

- San Diego, CA

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
2Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
6Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
7Jeremy Martin Millville, MN HondaCRF 250
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY SuzukiRm-z250
9Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
10Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO HusqvarnaFC250
11Tyler Bowers Danville, KY YamahaYZ250F
12Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
13Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK HondaCRF 250
14Justin Starling Deland, FL KTM250SX-F
15Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ250F
16Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
17Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
18Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM250 SX-F
19Zac Commans Seal Beach, CA KawasakiKX 250F
20AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
21Bradley Taft Nixa, MO YamahaYZ250F
22Jon Ames Riverside, CA YamahaYZ250F
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany50
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN44
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France40
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM36
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA31
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO31
8Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA27
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA27
9Josh Grant Riverside, CA22
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK20
11Cooper Webb Newport, NC18
12Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom17
13Jake Weimer Rupert, ID15
14Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia13
15Broc Tickle Holly, MI13
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO10
17Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA10
18Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA8
20Tommy Hahn Wichita, KS3
19Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO3
250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC50
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH42
3Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR38
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador38
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO29
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN29
7Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA27
8Tyler Bowers Danville, KY20
9Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia18
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX18
11Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY17
12Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK17
13Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL16
14Hayden Mellross Australia13
15Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ12
16Justin Starling Deland, FL12
17Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO11
19Bradley Taft Nixa, MO9
18Killian Auberson Switzerland9
20Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA7
Amsoil Arenacross

Round 2 – Grand Rapids

250AX

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Jace Owen 1st 1st Honda
2nd Chris Blose 2nd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Matt Goerke 3rd 4th Yamaha
4th Heath Harrison 4th 3rd KTM
5th Cameron McAdoo 5th 5th Honda
6th Gared Steinke 9th 6th Kawasaki
7th Daniel Herrlein 7th 7th KTM
8th Cody VanBuskirk 6th 8th KTM
9th Gavin Faith 8th 11th Kawasaki
10th Ben Lamay 11th 9th Honda

AX Lites East Region

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Heath Harrison KTM
2nd Justin Cooper Yamaha
3rd Isaac Teasdale KTM
4th Samuel Redman Kawasaki
5th Brandon Gourley KTM
6th Scott Zont Kawasaki
7th Carter Gordon Yamaha
8th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
9th Cody Williams Kawasaki
10th Donny Brown Yamaha
Owen notches another 1-1 victory at the second round.
Owen notches another 1-1 victory at the second round.

250AX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 67
2nd Matt Goerke​ 56
3rd Gavin Faith 48
4th Gared Steinke 44
5th Chris Blose 43
6th Daniel Herrlein 42
7th Heath Harrison 41
8th Ben Lamay 41
9th Cameron McAdoo 39
10th Jacob Hayes 29

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

standing Rider Points
1st Heath Harrison 32
2nd Justin Cooper  28
3rd Jacob Williamson 24
4th Scott Zont 20
5th Carter Gordon 18
6th Cody Williams 15
7th Isaac Teasdale 14
8th Kyle bitterman 14
9th Samuel Redman 13
10th Brandon Gourley 12
11th Jerry Robin 12

Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)

Round 2 – Glasgow, Scotland

Pro Class

Standings Rider Team​
1st Cyrille Coulon SR75 World Suzuki
2nd Thomas Ramette SR75 World Suzuki​
3rd Adrien Escoffier MVR-D Husqvarna
4th Cedric Soubeyras RFX St. Blazey
5th Adam Chatfield Buildbase Honda Racing
6th Jack Brunell Team Green Kawasaki
7th Matt Bayliss Buildbase Honda Racing
8th Billy Mackenzie Buildbase Honda Racing
9th Hugo Richier Keystone Honda Racing
10th Florent Richier Keystone Honda Racing

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Cyrille Coulon 33
2nd Angelo Pellegrini 31
3rd Adrien Escoffier 31
4th Cedric Soubeyras 30
5th Adam Chatfield 30
6th Thomas Ramette 29
7th Florent Richier 27
8th Jack Brunell 27
9th Matt Bayliss 25
10th Hugo Basaula 22
Monster Energy

2017 Dakar Rally

Bike Class

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Sam Sunderland KTM
2nd Matthias Walkner KTM
3rd Gerard Farres Guell KTM
4th Adrien Van Beveren Yamaha
5th Joan Barreda Bort Honda
6th Paulo Goncalves Honda
7th Pierre Alexandre Renet Husqvarna
8th Franco Caimi Honda
9th Helder Rodrigues​ Yamaha​
10th Joaquim Rodrigues​ Hero Speedbrain​

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Standings Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 117
2nd Alfredo Gomez 95
3rd Jonathan Walker 93
4th Mario Roman 59
5th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
6th Mike Brown 56
7th Pascal Rauchenecker 53
8th Rannar Uusna 37
9th Eloi Salsench 33
10th Manuel Lettenbichler 27

FMF Indoor Winter Series Standings

250 Pro 

standing Rider Points
1st Kyle Bitterman 133 Points
2nd Tyler McSwain 120 Points
3rd Marshall Weltin 108 Points
3rd Robbie Horton 108 Points
5th Mike Brown 81 Points
6th Cody Gragg 76 Points
7th Kyle Dillin 73 Points
8th Isaac Teasdale 66 Points
9th Taco Short 62  Points
10th Tyler Chavis 47 Points

450 Pro 

standing Rider Points
1st Kyle Bitterman 129 Points
2nd Tyler McSwain 122 Points
3rd Marshall Weltin 103 Points
4th Robbie Horton 101 Points
5th Cody Gragg 84 Points
6th Isaac Teasdale 76 Points
8th Kyle Dillin 67 Points
9th Taco Short 50  Points
9th Nathan Winegar 50 Points