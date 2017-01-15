Saturday Night Live: San Diego

By Jason Weigandt and Aaron Hansel

Timed races have replaced the traditional fifteen and twenty-lap main events in Monster Energy Supercross. That didn’t affect last week’s season opener in Anaheim, though, because the track produced one-minute laps, and both classes ended up running fifteen and twenty-minute main events anyway. But the track for round two at San Diego was shorter, and as the clock ticked away and the laps clicked off, the events moved into record territory, with eighteen laps for 250s and twenty-four for 450s.

The best part? Those extra laps ended up being the best of all.

The 450SX main event was a twenty-four-lap duel between Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey, offering all of the close, tense racing that last weekend’s race in Anaheim lacked. A week ago Roczen got the early lead and was gone instantly. This time Dungey started first on his Red Bull KTM and led for a few laps, then Roczen pulled off a quick block pass to steal the lead on his HRC Honda. The three-time and defending champ wasn’t going anywhere, though, and stayed within about a second of Roczen the entire way. On it went, minute after minute and lap after lap, the two pulling away from everyone else and keeping the crowd in anticipation the whole time. Dungey got really close as the white flag came out and had a few alternate lines and passing spots ready. He pulled alongside Roczen once, but Roczen held him at bay. Dungey had one last shot at the end of a long rhythm, but he needed to nail the whoops and a corner perfectly to set it up. But he bobbled in the corner, allowing Roczen to get away and hold it to the checkers. Two wins in a row for the German, but this one was totally different than the last.