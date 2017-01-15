Racer X Announces Military Hero Giveaway

This weekend at Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Petco Park in San Diego, California, Feld Entertainment is hosting their Fourth Annual Military Appreciation Race.

To honor the sacrifices of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces, Racer X is proud to announce the inaugural Racer X Military Hero Giveaway. We will randomly select three heroes to win a Racer X care package. To nominate your Military Hero (active duty or served honorably) tell us a little bit about their military career and what they mean to you.

Each and every person nominated is a hero and deserves the recognition for their service and to keep it fair we will randomly choose the winners of the care package. We will announce the winners on Tuesday, January 24.

Please include:

Name

Branch

Rank

Unit

Stationed Currently (if still active)

Please email your submissions to online@racerxonline.com with the subject Racer X Military Hero Giveaway.

We're also offering $5 off all one-year subscriptions—up to 50-percent off—to active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces.

Thank you for your service!