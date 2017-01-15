Monday Conversation: Roczen and Dungey

Kenny, coming into those last two or three laps, was that all out? Was there something left on the table or not, speed-wise?

Roczen: It depends. He was so close that I couldn’t just let loose and ride around, but at the same time again I feel like with the track being like that you can easily try too hard and rush it a little bit and possibly make a mistake. I couldn’t do that. Being up front I pretty much had everything to lose, so it was tough but it was good. I love it.



Kenny, a little off topic. Over the weekend it was announced that you were going to do the Motocross des Nations again for Germany. What brought that decision about and can you talk a little bit about that?

Roczen: It’s pretty simple. Just that I’m in a good position and there’s no team switches or anything like that in mind. Every year I plan on racing, but in the last couple years, it didn’t play out to where I was ready to go. I want everything to be on point and 100 percent perfect to go there and race and win and not just go there just to go. So right away when I came with the team, rode the bike, and everything was going a good direction and where we’re at right now, I decided that I’m going to commit because that’s what I want to do.

Ryan, it looked like for the first half of the main Kenny was a little bit better in the whoops, and then you seemed to get better as the race went on. Were you working on that or did you just send it? What was the difference there?

Dungey: It was a little bit of… [laughs] I wasn’t like sending it, but I noticed in practice he was going good through the whoops and I needed to pick it up, and I was able to. Then when we came into the whoops after he got by me in the main, he was just making a tenth, maybe two. I just tried to carry my momentum into it and then let the bike carry it, because you ain’t going to build speed in those things. They were so slick. So I carried a lot of momentum into it and just tried to really stay light on the bike, and it worked really well. I was like, “I wish I would have figured this out a little earlier!” But halfway in [to the race], it’s all right. I was pumped. The bike felt great. The whoops were nasty too. There wasn’t much bite. I was really happy with the setup tonight.

This question is for Ryan. Ken’s talked about his mindset of staying calm and focused. What’s your mindset going into the next race?

Dungey: It’s a long series. For me, to keep the focus on myself and not to get over-thinking on anything. I’m having a good time. I’m having fun. I can’t forget that and I’m enjoying that. We made a lot of progress from the past week. I knew the fitness and everything was there. We got a little bit better with the bike. So the package is coming together and the plan is just keep getting better race by race. Not that we want to start off way off the pace by any means. We were second and he had more of a lead last weekend, so I needed to position myself better. Being there up right off the front helps, I lost a lot of time last weekend in the beginning, and I was able to do that [get up front] this week. So there’s a lot of positives to what I wanted to do tonight. Kenny’s a good rider. He goes fast. He’s consistent. He’s been in the sport now in the 450 class for multiple years. So he’s getting the hang of it as well, but that’s where I’m going to have to use my experience to make up the gap and the difference and just keep applying myself the best that I can. I’ve got to keep the focus on myself. I saw what happened outdoors when the focus shifted and you chase things a lot. So, keep a calm mind. I’m confident. My mentality is good and physically we feel good, and trusting the people and the team of people around me with Red Bull KTM and working with Aldon [Baker] and riding with the boys during the week. Just keep raising the level. It’s intense. It’s racing. It’s what it is, but it’s a good challenge. It tests a person for sure.

Kenny, it’s the first time main event we had more than 20 laps. I think we did 24. Did it seem different? Did it feel different? We’ve never gone that many laps before ever.

Roczen: Obviously before without the time, with a short lap time we would get done a lot quicker but I like it like this. Obviously you have to ride more laps but at least it’s consistent. Compare last weekend, next weekend, it’s going to be the same. So there’s no more thinking when the tracks get longer or whatever, “Oh, it’s going to be a lot longer.” Or when the track’s shorter it’s not going to be any shorter. It’s just good to keep it consistent.