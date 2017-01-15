250 Words: McElrath, Hill, Plessinger

What was the difference, Justin, this week to last week? You were good last week but then in practice and even the main we saw speed that I don’t think we saw a week ago. So what changed?

Hill: I don’t know if it was so much the speed, just kind of knowing where I was at physically. I didn’t have a lot of time to get into race shape. Obviously last weekend I didn’t ride good. I didn’t push. I didn’t think that I was in shape enough to run with these guys. My dad and my brother and my mechanic were just pumping it in me. “You can do it! You can do it! Just get over the pain.” That’s what I did tonight. I was tired, definitely. I still need some work on fitness because we haven’t had a lot of time. I think it was just I got over myself mentally and knew I could do it.

Justin or Aaron, take me through the last few laps. It seemed like there was a big gap between you and Shane and Marty [Davalos] who were leading, and then all of a sudden you caught up. Can you take me through the last two or three laps? You guys caught them as you were battling each other.

Hill: Yeah. We were just kind of like doing the deal, us three. We were not gaining on each other really at all. He [Aaron] was on my back wheel aggressively. He [Shane] was just kind of out there and we didn’t really move up on him. But I think when him [Shane] and Marty got a little tangled up in a couple corner, you know how it gets. They start battling and we were able to just kind inch forward. Hopefully that happens more. I like when I can catch up easy!

Shane, how important for the confidence was backing this one up?

McElrath: This one is huge. Like I said last weekend, could have been written off as luck or coincidence or whatever, but like I said, we’re healthy and we’re ready to go. This weekend it was one of those things where I struggled with a few parts of the track and even today in practice, but I’ve just got to go out and apply myself. I know I can get good starts. I’m here to fight for it. Like Justin said, tonight’s race was really tough. I didn’t know where we were time-wise but I just got “three plus one” [on the pit board] and then it was pretty much just giving everything I had. Justin and Aaron were catching us. It’s crazy to think everything going on there. To have to come from behind and have to plan everything out, like “All right, I’m going to do this here…” It’s pretty crazy to think like, “Man, that happened.”

Justin, you started tenth or eleventh. You were way back there, and your last lap was a 54:7. How big is that for your fitness? How much are you working on that? Did you think you could catch the leaders when you rounded the turn in, like, twelfth?

Hill: It’s always a little discouraging when you’re way back there. Me and Aaron were both just tangled back there with those guys. The first four corners are just madness trying to get away from everybody. I didn’t really think [I could catch up] when I kind of settled in. I’m like, “Man!” I saw Jimmy [Decotis] way out there four lanes ahead of us. I’m like, dude, the podium is a little far off. We’ve just got to push and push. I didn’t really think it was going to happen but that doesn’t stop you from putting your head down and going for it.

Aaron, it seemed like a technical track as well as many 180 turns. How important was that to you guys moving through the pack?

Plessinger: Yeah, the track kind of played in our favor a little bit. it was definitely good for passing, especially in the whoops. A lot of people were messing up and swapping sideways so we capitalized on that. Then we just clicked off laps. It was lap after lap. Me and Justin were pretty much the same time every lap. We were just passing people left and right.