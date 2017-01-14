Watch: Huge Jeremy Martin Crash at San Diego

In the same section that claimed Mitchell Oldenburg in the first 250 timed practice, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin had a huge crash in the second timed session.

Martin cartwheeled over the Tuff Blocks, but somehow managed to escape injury and finished the session.

In the second 450 session, Jimmy Albertson also crashed in the section leading to a red flag. He was able to get up and walk under his own power before being taken off the track by the Alpinestars Medic Unit.

After Albertson’s crash, the Dirt Wurx crew fixed the section before practice resumed.