Race Day Feed: San Diego

The second round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship takes place today in San Diego, and after dominating the 450SX action last week in Anaheim, Ken Roczen is anxious to get back to business here in Petco Park. Same goes for Shane McElrath, who kicked off the 250SX Western Region by taking the first win of his career. And with a very competitive field looking forward to exacting some revenge after last week’s stinging defeats, we should be in for some interesting racing. Right here is where you can keep track of it too. From qualifying to the main events, and everything between, you’ll find it right here in the Racer X Race Day Feed. We’ll be updating this section regularly so be sure to check back often. For even faster updates follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

The first bit of news this morning is the delayed schedule. Southern California has had a fair amount of rain over the week (so much that many of the riders headed out of state to places like New Mexico to practice during the week) and track workers needed additional time to work a fairly wet track into a premium racing surface. The extra time will come at the expense of the untimed practice sessions, meaning riders will head straight into qualifying just like last week. It’s not ideal, but these guys are pros and the lack of a short practice session shouldn’t pose a huge problem. The good news is the sun is shining and no more rain is expected for the rest of the day. From the press box the track does look a little wetter than last week, but Roczen, who was just in the press box, seemed confident the track would "work in," and described it as having "fast spots and simply rhythms."

In other news, today is Military Appreciation Day, and many of the teams and riders will be donating items and gear used in tonight’s race to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the USO (United Service Organizations). There’s also going to be a military holeshot challenge, where riders from different branches of the military will compete during tonight’s main event. The bikes they’ll be riding have been donated by the factories and will also be auctioned off.

Track walk is scheduled to begin shortly so check back soon for an update after we’re able to set foot on tonight’s dirt.