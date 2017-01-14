Mitchell Oldenburg Sustains Broken Collarbone in Practice Crash at San Diego
January 14, 2017 6:00pm | by: Chase Stallo
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Mitchell Oldenburg will miss Round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross tonight in San Diego due to a broken collarbone sustained in the first 250 practice today.
TLD Moto made the announcement on their Instagram page.
Oldenburg matched a career-high with a fourth place finish at the season opener in Anaheim last Saturday and was a podium contender coming into Round 2.
We’ll provide an update once more information in known.
TLD's Oldenburg down hard and getting checked out— Racer X (@racerxonline) January 14, 2017
Red flag for Oldenburg, he cliped double and endoed into berm— Racer X (@racerxonline) January 14, 2017
Oldenburg up and getting a free ride off the track courtesy of A Stars Medic Unit— Racer X (@racerxonline) January 14, 2017