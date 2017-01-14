Mitchell Oldenburg Sustains Broken Collarbone in Practice Crash at San Diego

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Mitchell Oldenburg will miss Round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross tonight in San Diego due to a broken collarbone sustained in the first 250 practice today.

TLD Moto made the announcement on their Instagram page.

Oldenburg matched a career-high with a fourth place finish at the season opener in Anaheim last Saturday and was a podium contender coming into Round 2.

We’ll provide an update once more information in known.