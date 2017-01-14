Mike Alessi Out for San Diego

Racer X’s Steve Matthes is reporting that SmarTop/MotoConcepts Mike Alessi will miss Round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross from San Diego tonight.

Last Saturday at the season opener in Anaheim, Alessi hit false neutral going over the triple. He cased the jump hard and collapsed off the side of his bike, and had to be attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Unit.

Alessi posted video of the crash earlier this week on his Instagram page and said he didn’t break anything, but was still sore.

We’ll have an update on his status for Round 3 next week.