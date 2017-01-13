Thor MX Military Appreciation Giveaway

Poway, CA – Saturday, January 14, marks the fourth annual Military Appreciation Night at the San Diego Supercross. In honor of this prestigious event, Thor MX will be giving away custom military appreciation t-shirts to active, inactive, or retired service members with a valid Military ID (while supplies last). The first 15 to claim their t-shirt will also receive VIP passes to the Parts Unlimited/Thor hospitality area, which includes a catered lunch and autograph session with Thor riders. As a San Diego based company, Thor MX is proud to support the men and women of the United States Armed Forces at their hometown race.