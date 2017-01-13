Racerhead #2

No championship is won on the first night, and there's still about 320 main event laps to go in this one (going by the old system, not the timed one). But the first week of 2017 belonged to #94, no denying that. How everyone else responds—and how Ken backs up his week—might be an even bigger story after San Diego.

Overall, Anaheim felt like a really good night for supercross. The place was packed, despite ominous weather reports, and pretty much everyone was healthy, save for Justin Barcia and Trey Canard, both of whom are already out with injury. Their bad luck seems to have followed them to their new brands. But there is no rest for anyone; San Diego is already upon us, with its red-white-and-blue military theme. There’s no need for Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, etc. to panic, but if Roczen shows up in a red-white-and-blue suit, they all might be in for a long night.

Here's Racerhead (and the rest of Ken Roczen's Week).

In the Webb (Jason Weigandt)

We all know Cooper Webb as one of the most cerebral and headstrong riders in the sport, but even he wasn't immune to the opening-night jitters of Anaheim 1, admitting to us that he had some "stage fright" on Saturday. I think part of that was that expectations got too high for him. Not his own expectations or expectations from his team, but from outsiders who thought the rookie might be a smart pick to win the race. After all, Anaheim 1 often produces surprise winners, right? Why not pick the rookie?

"I think the biggest thing was just the nerves and the pressure that I kind of had around me," said Webb. "Not from the team or anybody like that but I think the fans. I think everybody kind of expected me to go out there and be fighting for a podium, which obviously I want to be, but just not quite ready for that yet."

At about 6 p.m., I was chatting with a former AMA Supercross Champion in the pits, and he told me Webb was his pick to win the race. I won't even tell you who that rider was, because he was forced to send me an email on Monday admitting that he was way, way off, obviously, since Webb ended up 10th. But his reasoning was that Webb just has this confidence about him that makes his best come out when the spotlight comes on, and Anaheim 1 is a big, bright spot.