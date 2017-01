Racer X Films: 2006 Suzuki RM250

We took a trip down memory lane to bring this 2006 Suzuki RM250 two-stroke back to “Yellow Magic” status.

Millennium Technologies

Strip, Repair Damage, Re-Plate Cylinder

www.mt-llc.com

Crank Works

Crank Balancing

www.crankworks.com

Wrench Rabbit

Hot Rods Bottom End Kit with Complete Crankshaft, Main Bearing, Seal Kit, Transmission Bearing Kit, Hot Rods Counter Balancer Kit, Hot Rods Water Pump Repair Kit, Vertex Piston Kit, Vertex Complete Gasket and Oil Seal Kit, Hot Cams Cam Chain

www.wrenchrabbit.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening

www.icwbikestands.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

FMF Racing

Factory Fatty Exhaust (non-chrome), Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Fork Rebuild Kit, Shock Rebuild Kit

www.pivotworks.com

Renthal

Front Sprocket, Rear Sprocket, 604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com

Dunlop

MX 3S Front (80/100-21)

MX 3S Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection

Elite Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever, Stand, Frame Guards, Brake Caps, Oil Filer Plug

www.worksconnection.com

TCR Wheels

Custom Turned and Anodized Stock Hubs

www.wheellacing.com

Polisport

Full Bike Plastic Kit, Updated Front Number Plate and Fender

www.polisport.com

Applied Racing

Triple Clamp Set- Fender Holes to Fit 2016 RM-Z Front End

www.appliedrace.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder Coating with Super Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

CV4

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High-Pressure Radiator Cap, Carb Hoses

www.cv4.net

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild and Service

www.factoryconnection.com