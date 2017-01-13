Privateer Profile: Blake Lilly

If you were watching the 250SX heat races on Saturday you may have heard Jeff Emig mention an unfamiliar name toward the end of Heat 1—Blake Lilly. A resident of Wildomar, California, Lilly had made just three supercross main events since turning pro in 2014 previous Anaheim 1, with his best finish a 17th in Las Vegas that same year.

We caught up with the relatively unknown CJ Wilson KTM of Murrieta rider to see how his season opener went, see what the deal is with his CJ Wilson (former pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim) sponsorship, and what his plans are for the rest of the supercross season.

Racer X: Not a lot of people know a lot about you. When was your first pro race?

Blake Lilly: My first pro race was in 2014 Houston supercross. I qualified for the night show, I think I qualified like 21st­­ or something, and then I missed the main by a couple spots. I think I got like seventh or eight in the LCQ.

So you finished 14th at Anaheim, which is the best finish of your career. Can you take me through how your night went?

The whole night was actually my best. It was the first time I qualified straight out of the heat race—I got eighth. And then the main event I got 14th. The heat race went really well, I didn’t get that good of a start but I snuck around the outside of the first turn and put myself in a pretty good position. I think I pretty much was in eighth the whole time. I was behind [Tyler] Bowers and tried to latch on the back of him as best as I could and was able to finish eighth. I was really … that was a huge accomplishment to go straight out of the heat race. Then in the main event I didn’t get that great of a start, I just tried to put the best 15 minutes that I could together. I felt really good, unfortunately I got passed on the last lap, but I was pretty happy with the way the whole night went.

Was it nice to get a little bit more rest with transferring straight out of the heat or were you wishing you could have gotten a little bit more track time?

I would say it was a little bit easier when I got to the end of the main event, you know, I had a little bit more energy. I still got a little bit tired, but I think it definitely helped to where I was still somewhat fresh for the main event.