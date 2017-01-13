How to Watch: San Diego

Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 14, in San Diego, California. Action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Petco Park beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 2 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 2 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Saturday, January 14

Live Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 3:50 - 7:30 p.m. EST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Cincinnati, OH
Sunday, January 15

Coverage - 3:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany25
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN22
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France20
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM18
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO16
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH22
3Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador20
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX18
5Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR16
Full Standings

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

Petco Park
100 Park Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Night Show - 6:30 p.m.
Doors Open / Practice and Qualifying - 12:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices

P1 - $75.00 (VIP Circle)
P2 - $65.00 (Gold Circle)
P3 - $55.00
P4 - $45.00
P5 - $35.00 P6 - $20.00 (Treadhead)

*Prices subject to change

Tickets available at Tickets.com, Petco Park box office, or by phone at 1-619-795-5555.

Monster Energy Pit Party

Meet and score autographs from all of your favorite riders! Get into the Pit Party for FREE by recycling a Monster Energy can (empty) or picking up a FREE pit pass at participating Yamaha Dealers. You can also gain FREE access to the Pit Party by showing your valid military ID on January 14 (limit 1 entry per valid ID). Pit Passes are also available for purchase at tickets.com or the Petco Park box office for $10.00.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule