How to Watch: San Diego

Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 14, in San Diego, California. Action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Petco Park beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 2 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 2 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Saturday, January 14



Live Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 3:50 - 7:30 p.m. EST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, January 15

Coverage - 3:00 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

2017 Standings