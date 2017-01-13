Chris Alldredge Injured, Jon Ames to Fill-In

Third-year pro Chris Alldredge sustained a broken collarbone in a practice crash this week and will miss Round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross in San Diego. No timetable for a return has been announced.

Transworld Motocross was the first to report the injury.

With Allredge out for at least the next few rounds, Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha has signed rookie Jon Ames to fill-in. Ames, a native of Arizona, qualified for his first career Monster Energy Supercross round at the 2017 opener last weekend at Anaheim. He finished 22nd after crashing in the main event.

The injury comes after Alldredge sustained a serious pelvis injury while with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in Las Vegas last year. He missed most of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross before returning at Budds Creek for the final two rounds.

The Oregon native signed with Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha this off-season after two seasons with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. At the season-opener at Anaheim, Alldredge failed to make the 250 main event.